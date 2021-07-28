4 favorite blogs of ecommerce companies





Posting a blog on an ecommerce site builds community, builds trust, and gives consumers a reason to come back. Sales would likely follow. But online merchants with long term quality blogs are rare. The following are four of my favorites. Mr. Porter Mr Porter is an online retailer of men’s fashion, founded in 2011. The company sells around 300 designer brands. A companion site, Net-A-Porter, sells women’s fashion items. In 2014, Mr. Porter launched “The newspaper», A weekly web magazine with a print edition six times a year. In March 2020, the web version started to be released on a daily basis, possibly due to its worldwide popularity. The Journal claims 2.5 million monthly visitors. Journal articles are short and easy to digest. The Latest, Fashion, Skin Care, Watches, Travel, Lifestyle categories mainly cover fashion and accessories with additional topics to keep readers interested. All are related to Mr. Porter’s products. For example, the products in the post “Every polo shirt you’ll need this summerAre on Mr. Porter’s digital shelves. The elements are linked in the body content. Goop Actress Gwyneth Paltrow founded Goop in 2008 in the form of a weekly electronic newsletter providing advice on health and wellness. She quickly added an e-commerce tracking website. The content of the article remains the objective of Goop. The company is now hosting a wellness summit, celebrity cruise, podcast and Netflix series. Goop articles are accessible from the home page. The categories are Beauty, Food & Home, Style, Travel, and Wellness. Good PhD, a sixth category, is produced by the company’s science and research team to compile the most important studies and information on a range of health topics, conditions and diseases. Similar to Mr. Porter’s Journal, Goop’s articles refer to his products. For example, “6 reasons to switch to mineral sunscreen”Refers to six products. Goop’s newsletter summarizes the best blog posts as well as what to buy. Dermstore Dermstore was founded in 1999 by a Californian dermatologist. It is now a popular e-commerce site for skin care products, with over 350 brands. “The Dermstore blog”Mainly addresses expert skin care topics. The categories are Skin Care, Anti-Aging, Best Product Picks, Doctor’s Office, Hair Care Tips, and Dermatologist Review. Dermstore’s content team consists of in-house and freelance writers, often including physicians and licensed estheticians. Articles on the Dermstore blog include “Buy Now” buttons and other links to the company’s products. If your business can’t afford expert contributors, invite them to give their opinion on a topic, then include it in an article as a quote. I once wrote for Dermstore and got free expert interviews and quotes through the website. Help a journalist. Kindergarten Motherly started in 2015 as a blog focused on motherhood. The company has since added two podcasts, “The Motherly Podcast” and “Becoming Mama: A Pregnancy and Birth Podcast”. Kindergarten says its combined audience reaches 30 million users. The company raised $ 5.4 million in Series A funding in 2020 and then launched a shop. Motherly remains content-centric via in-house editors and submissions from mothers and practitioners such as pediatricians, nurses and midwives. The categories are Pregnancy, Parenthood and Life. The posts include links to courses (for a fee) and in-store products, such as cribs, jogging strollers, and car seats. CEO Jill Koziol said the Motherly brand is women-centric, not baby-centric and expert-focused. He then used this brand to sell products. Build trust Trust is essential to build a lasting brand. Content, done right, is a great way to build trust with customers and prospects. Each company above features expert authors on important topics several times a week. Consumers will enjoy reading the articles even if they are not purchasing a product. But there is nothing wrong with including product mentions, as companies have demonstrated. The trick is to give out useful information and include product mentions that support the topic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.practicalecommerce.com/4-favorite-blogs-from-ecommerce-companies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos