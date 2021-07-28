Of course, Olympic skateboarding uniforms are cool





After years of lobbying, skateboarding finally made its debut as an Olympic sport at this year’s games in Tokyo. Unsurprisingly, Olympic skateboarding uniforms totally tear apart. Even though Nike released their designs for teams in the United States, Japan, France and Brazil around a million years ago in early 2020, the collection of bold print jerseys (designed in collaboration with Dutch artist Piet Parra), cargo pants and short-sleeved collars the shirts still hold. And while in many ways the Olympics are all about uniformity and synchronicity, true to the philosophy of skateboarding, individualism has so far reigned supreme in street competitions. Alexis Sablone nailing the accessories. Ezra Shaw Every athlete look has been a little different, and the mostly gender neutral skate uniforms allow for a lot of customization: a t-shirt tucked in here, a cap inside out there, and seemingly complete freedom. on shoes and boards (which turns into, of course, a chance to give visibility to some sponsors). Same the official website of the Olympic Games takes note of the skateboard wires that steal the show. While many sports uniforms are fitted in a way that most everyday wear is not, skateboards with very cool and loose silhouettes follow the way many stylish people want to dress now. Over the weekend, when Japan won gold in both women’s and men’s street skating, its two defending champions, Momiji Nishiya, 13, and Yuto Horigomeboth, 22, rocked their country jerseys with straight pants and low sneakers. . In the United States team, GQ Favorite Alexis Sablone picked him up for fourth place in coveted navy Nike pants and a pair of all-black Jack Purcell sneakers she designed for Converse. Competitors from Brazil also had a strong sartorial performance, particularly the 13-year-old female silver medalist (and once viral star of the vine) Rayssa Leal in high waisted cargo ships and a carabiner belt, and Giovanni Viannas sunshine yellow buttonhole, loose khakis and classic black Vans. For the most part, the contestants all looked like they were stepping out of a regular neighborhood skatepark, which is a good thing. Brazilian Giovanni Vanna, brilliantly shining. JEFF PACHOUD But so far the fan favorite for the biggest Olympic Cup has been the all-white kits worn by Japan’s Aori Nishimura in the women’s street competition and Frances Vincent Milou in the men’s. Suitable for the scorching Tokyo weather or perhaps a 1953 milk delivery, the crisp look is likely to inspire many monochrome summers to come. Get ready to add snap button cook shirts and loose white pants to your wishlist.

