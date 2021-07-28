Fashion
Top fashion brands participating in the Tokyo Summer Olympics
the Olympic The games are often as much about fashion as they are about sport, and the Tokyo Summer Games are no different.
This year, many historic and emerging designers and brands came to support the athletes, sponsoring uniforms from various countries that were seen at the opening ceremony on July 23 and the creation of capsule collections that honor the sporting event.
Several designers are marking their first Olympic projects this year. More specifically, Libero-American designer Telfar Clemens signed on as the official sponsor of Team Liberia, creating a capsule collection which was launched by the athletes during the opening ceremony.
Kim Kardashian West also brought his entrepreneurial prowess to the Olympic Games as the official sponsor of Team USA’s underwear, loungewear and sleepwear through its fashion brand Skims.
Here, WWD takes a look at nine top fashion brands and their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Read on to find out more.
Ralph lauren
Joel griffith
Ralph lauren possesses came back to design the official Olympic uniforms for the US team. Athletes attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 dressed in Laurens patterns, which included a patriotic-themed navy blazer and pants, a navy and white striped short-sleeved shirt, and a face mask personalized by Ralph Lauren brand.
Laurens Tokyo Olympics designs include the brand’s RL Cooling technology for the first time. The wearable technology is said to be a self-regulating temperature cooling device that helps keep athletes cool as temperatures and humidity hit record highs in the Japanese city.
Telfar
Jason Nocito
Telfar Clemens launched his first runway collection in over a year at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics as the official designer of the Liberias team uniforms. The Liberian-American designer signed on as the country’s official sponsor, giving the team their first sponsorship deal since 2000, and created around 70 pieces that included the opening ceremony outfit as well as the competition uniforms. athletes.
Clemens was in Liberia when he connected with the country’s Olympic team, visiting his home for the first time in 30 years since his family fled when Liberia’s civil war erupted in 1990. He created his first sketches for the Olympic Games collection in Liberia, finding inspiration in the streets around it. The Telfars collection was presented in a private ceremony outside the official opening ceremony as he and the Liberian national team gathered to celebrate their participation in the games.
Nike
Courtesy of Nike
Nike has long supplied athletes with their Olympic uniforms, but the Tokyo Games marked the first time the sports giant had designed outfits for athletes competing in the new skateboard competition.
The company teamed up with Dutch artist Piet Parra to design a graphic print jersey inspired by different countries that sent their skaters to the Tokyo Games, including countries like the United States, Japan, France and the Brazil.
Giorgio Armani
PA
Italy Olympic The team carried Giorgio Armani-uniforms designed since the 2012 games, but this year, the teams’ high fashion uniforms did not resonate with viewers as in the past.
The designer created a matching white sweatshirt and sweatpants for the Olympic team, which featured a circular Pac-Man-like image designed in the colors of the Italian flags. According to the design house, the motif was supposed to represent a rising sun.
Kith
Courtesy of Kith
Kith called on many Olympians to its Team USA capsule collection which celebrates the Tokyo Games. The collection includes sports and loungewear featuring the Team USA and Kith brands.
The brand posted campaign images daily ahead of the collections launch on July 30. The campaign features Olympic athletes such as beach volleyball players Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings; swimmer Aaron Peirsol; and basketball players Jason Kidd, Deron Williams, Chris Mullin and Clyde Drexler.
Foam
Vanessa Beecroft
Fashion label Kim Kardashian Wests Skims designs official underwear, sleepwear and loungewear for Team USA. Kardashian West announced the news on Instagram on June 28, sharing photos of various Olympians and Paralympians in Team USA Skims merchandise.
Since I was 10, I’ve heard every detail of the Olympics from my stepdad, Kardashian West wrote. As I watched the athletes compete, I grew to understand the dedication and honor of being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled with my step dad and my family to all the different cities for the Olympic trials and @caitlynjenners track and field competitions and at each stop I bought an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.
Skims Olympics pieces are also available as a limited edition collection, which will be released on the Skims website at a later date.
Ben sherman
Courtesy of Ben Sherman
British clothing brand Ben Sherman signed as Britain’s official sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics in a multi-year agreement. It was the second time that the brand had designed the official team uniforms after supplying outfits for the Athens 2004 Games.
The brand provided patriotic-themed clothing for the opening ceremony, which consisted of a Harrington jacket, a bomber jacket and a white polo shirt. The outfits will also be offered in a capsule collection.
Ben Sherman and Team Great Britain took the partnership to the next level by release a series of NFT which featured digitized paintings of the athletes at the opening ceremony painted by Ben Mosley. This is the first time that an Olympic team has created an NFT.
Uniqlo
Courtesy of Uniqlo
Uniqlo first sponsored a full Olympic team at the Tokyo Games in create the official uniforms of the Swedish Olympic team. Team uniforms include the brand’s LifeWear concept with innovative production methods and performance fabrics.
The uniforms were designed by Uniqlos chief designer, Masahiko Furuta, and in collaboration with the Swedish athletes themselves to ensure that the clothing provides comfort and performance.
Lacoste and Le Coq Sportif
Courtesy of Lacoste
Lacoste joined forces with Le Coq Sportif to design the Olympic uniforms for the French team which paid tribute to the French flag. The designs included polo shirts, pants and jackets featuring the Lacoste and Le Coq Sportifs alligator and coq logos, respectively.
