UL Men’s Basketball to Begin and End Sun Belt’s Roadside Schedule in 2021-22 | UL Ragin ‘Cajuns





The UL Ragin Cajuns men’s basketball team will start and finish the Sun Belt schedule on the road during the 2021-22 league schedule announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Just like last season, New Years Day will be dedicated to basketball, unless the Cajun football team fulfills their dream of playing in a bowl that day. Coach Bob Marlins Cajuns will begin league play on the East Coast, playing Coastal Carolina on December 30 and then Appalachian State on New Years Day. UL then wraps up the conference regular season in a state bordering the Atlantic Ocean as well, playing Georgia State on February 24 and Georgia Southern on February 26. The Cajuns finished last season 17-9 overall and 10-7 in the Sun Belt game, which was good enough to finish second behind Texas State in the West race. After beating South Alabama 79-68 in Game 1 of the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., The Cajuns were knocked out by fierce rival Georgia State 84-73 in the semifinals. That made it the second consecutive season UL was ousted by a Georgia team with Georgia Southern doing the heartbreaking 82-81 honors three days before the coronavirus shutdown from varsity athletics in 2020. Due to the pandemic, last year’s Sun Belt schedule experimented with a new format with weekend playoffs only against divisional opponents. It will be closer to a conventional schedule this coming season with teams from the East on the program. After opening with Coastal and Appalachian State, the Cajuns will host Troy and South Alabama on the weekend of Jan. 20-22, then play home playoffs with both schools in Georgia. Home games will take place Jan. 27-29, before concluding the regular season in Georgia. The two matches against travel partner ULM will be a series of weekends at home on February 17 and then at Monroe on February 19. In all, it’s an 18-game league schedule that includes a four-game homestand and a three-game road trip. This will be a new UL team facing this conference schedule. Major contributors absent from last year include executives Cedric Russell and Mylik Wilson. Newcomers Jordan Brown, Greg Williams, Antwann Jones and Jalen Dalcourt will help fill their shoes. The Sun Belt tournament will once again be in Pensacola, scheduled for March 3-7.

