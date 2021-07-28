How to reuse fast fashion

Growing up, I liked everything about affordable trends. When I was a teenager, the mall was my meeting place with friends. We often bought fast fashion brands without giving it much thought. I used to buy outfits just because the items were cute and within my tight budget. Then, thanks to online shopping, I started shopping for fast fashion without even going to a store. I was buying options for temporary convenience instead of long term wear and tear. The prices were hard to beat.

This thought slowly faded over time. I have learned that fast fashion is one of the main contributors to the climate crisis and also exploits the vulnerable. A documentary later and I was curious. Several hours of research later and I was bowled over. Why did I never know how bad fast fashion was for people and the planet? This question sent me on an adventure to explore ways I could revamp my wardrobe and bring my previous quick fashion purchases to life. There is no reason to feel stuck with a bad previous choice. That’s why I’m all about ways to reuse and recycle. Whether it’s to make styles more relevant or to create pretty wipes to use around the house; it is about finding a new use from old objects. Fortunately, a large majority of fast fashion companies are starting to change their ways, but that doesn’t mean consumers can’t help but lead the way in greener and fairer sartorial practices. Here’s how to do your part at home:

Resell

For little used items and never used items, I recommend earning a few dollars. It is always a good feeling to have a little extra cash on hand; contributing to the protection of the environment is an additional responsible bonus. Sites like Depop can help you sell your fashion winners who deserve another loving home. The resale of clothing items also promotes cleaner shopping habits, which is a victory for the planet.

Regifting

Usually there is more than one item that has escaped wearing, stuck deep in the dark black hole called My Closet. Some items even have the labels still in place. I like to give away unused items to reduce waste. It also saves a bit of money!

Makeover

Super trendy shirts tend to go out of style within a few fashion cycles. A great way to keep old fashion items up to date fast is to reinvent them in a more relevant style. For example, this black shirt has strings attached to the bottom which no longer hold or tighten effectively after a few extra wears. Now I have adjusted the strings and tied them in such a way that the old shirt looks like a fun short shirt. Perfect for a walk on the pier.

Before:

After:



Image source: POPSUGAR Photography / Camille Cabrera

Second Life Objects



There comes a time when restyling or cropping an item no longer seems like a good idea. Maybe the item is frayed or torn, or it just has too many small holes. This is when it is time to bring this garment into its final stage of the life cycle. At my house, we like to use old clothes as rags. We cut them into different sizes and use the cotton items to help clean just about everything. It reduces waste and eliminates the need for unnecessary rags and rags.



Image source: POPSUGAR Photography / Camille Cabrera