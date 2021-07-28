Visvim Collection Men / Women Fall / Winter 2021 Lookbook





Mark: visvim Season: Fall / Winter 2021 Key pieces: The strong points will always be the elements that demonstrate visvim’s incredible attention to detail, the result of being both well funded and dedicated to true craftsmanship. Chunky, hand-knitted sweaters, leather vests, lush militaria reinterpretations, and flowy overcoats are essential to the sense of ease inherent in this offering. To buy: visvim’s online store and resellers in the coming months. Editor’s Notes: Nothing goes easier than a visvim lookbook. The Japanese brand has really set the standard for ambitious workwear and its FW21 collection, “Dissertation on I’m my own man,” is not missing the mark. Shot in the middle of a lavish Japanese property, the new collection offers founder Hiroki Nakamura’s vision of “real” clothing enhanced by meticulous attention to detail. Just like visvim Sport, visvim FW21 is full of incredibly accessible silhouettes. There are classic military field jackets, chesterfield coats, hoodies, t-shirts, faded jeans, “hakama” style pants, and plenty of tough shoes, as is standard for visvim. New casual styles or revisions of old favorites appear, such as the Tana leather vest, the Hayward jacket in durable melton wool and the Four Winds coat in a new technical-looking textile. It’s the thoughtful construction that sets visvim apart from the rest of the pack (and inspires its reputedly towering retail prices): knits, for example. is handmade to Nakamura standards, woven from fine European wool. Heavyweight cotton hoodies are cut oversized and individually dyed for a distinct finish. The army-inspired jackets and parkas are waxed to withstand the elements and finished to exacting standards in Japan, complemented with the occasional hand-stamped branding or mother-of-pearl buttons. Make no mistake, it’s easy enough to be skeptical of visvim’s astronomical US MSRP (it’s not even that much cheaper in Japan). But its most famous pieces are unlike anything else made by comparable brands obsessed with reproduction, distinguished by their cut and workmanship. Of course, the FW21 lookbook, with its stunning film photographs of warm and inviting landscapes, only makes everything prettier.

