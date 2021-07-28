Dress to invest: 5 clothes worth seeing | The young witness

This is branded content.

Life is about finding the right balance. Weigh what’s important, what needs to be done, and what can wait. We need to balance work, play and all the other responsibilities that life places on us as well.

It can get a bit exhausting. That’s why it makes sense to splurge on nice things every now and then. After all, you only live once.

In this informative article, we’ll teach you how to dress to invest, choosing five clothes that are worth spending your money on.

Hand bags

Purchase designer bags always worth it. Sure, it can cost a pretty penny, but the payoff is in the brand name and the luxury feel.

Whether it’s leather or another material, a designer handbag makes a bold statement. You’re sure to stand out at the mall or at a bottomless brunch with the girls with a designer bag.

Here’s another free tip – compare prices online and in store, there’s a good chance you can usually find a good deal online with free shipping and discount codes.

Shoes

Now that you have the bag, the next step is the shoes. Now they don’t need to match the bag, but a few nice pairs of shoes are definitely worth the money.

These will help you complete your look as a whole, and remember – the look as a whole is as important as each piece of clothing or accessory.

Keep the rest of your outfits in mind when shoe shopping, correspondence is important.

You should aim to have a pair of shoes for all occasions. So, a pair of heels, a pair of flats, and maybe even a pair of boots for when you’re feeling a little rock and roll.

Dresses

Next on our list is dresses. A beautiful dress is worth the money you spend on it. Who doesn’t feel well dressed for a night on the town?

There are a wide variety of styles, brands and fits on the market, so you can easily find something that speaks to you.

Remember to think about your overall style and vibe, and choose dresses to match.

You can also choose different dresses for different seasons – a pretty summer dress which is cut low enough, or a number longer for the fall.

jeans

Next comes your jeans. Now, we don’t recommend skimping on jeans.

Good quality denim can be almost indestructible and will last for years and years.

If you stay neat and tidy while eating and drinking, you can usually wear a pair of jeans for a few days in a row, or a few days a week.

Jeans are a great casual garment, perfect for going to the store on the weekends or walking around town.

Get a few different pairs in a few different colors and styles and you are good to go.

Arm

Finally, splurge on a decent set of bras. Make sure you are well adjusted and choose tones that match your skin and will be invisible if you wear white or sheer clothes.

Splurging on bras can make you feel amazing, because nothing feels better than a well-fitting bra. In addition, for larger women, a support bra is essential.

Clothing conclusions

In this article, we have shared the five clothes that are worth the money.

Start with designer handbags, then go shopping for shoes. Next come the dresses, followed by a few pairs of jeans. Finally, a few good quality bras top the list.