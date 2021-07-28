Cowboys 2021 training camp: Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz headline the close competition in a fraternal way

With Kyle Pitts’ speculation in the rearview mirror for the Dallas Cowboys (as often reported by CBS Sports, they were never going to go upstairs to catch him in the 2021 NFL Draft), all eyes are rightly on the battle up at close range between Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz – one of the most intriguing as training camp escalates. With Schultz coming off a career best season fueled by Jarwin’s absence, and Jarwin returning from a torn ACL late in the season in a bid to reprise his role as TE1, it became a clash to watch at Oxnard. , California, and one that will only get more competitive as camp and preseason progresses.

Things are almost as spicy behind the tight first two ends of the depth chart as well with the addition of Jeremy Sprinkle in free agency – replacing tight end tackle Blake Bell – battling Sean McKeon and undrafted rookies Nick Eubanks (Michigan) and Artayvious Lynn (TCU). Lynn has the advantage of being a local DFW prospect, but Eubanks has more college experience, more production, and is from a larger program (for those who put a lot of stock in the latter), and Sprinkle is a product of the beloved Jerry Jones. alma mater in Fayetteville, Arkansas, (Jones loves his fellow Razorbacks so much).

As for McKeon, an undrafted free agent in 2020, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy love what they have in him, which is why they chose to be heavy in the final position of the roster cuts last season to avoid risking it on waivers.

He’s been relegated primarily to special teams as a rookie, but is looking to compete for the less stressful role of TE3 this time around, instead of being tabbed TE4 and narrowly dodging a burst list bubble. Of course, it goes without saying that TE3 spot is squarely where Sprinkle hopes to stay, but his deal with the team is like a year, and if he’s beaten by McKeon, Eubanks or Lynn, the Cowboys won’t. would only lose $ 137,500 in signing bonus by releasing it.

This type of pressure – on all of the above – will either create diamonds, burst pipes, or a combination of the two.

The lead horse in the TE1 race is Jarwin, but by a much narrower margin than before his injury. He signed a very user-friendly, four-year, $ 22 million deal in March 2020 and is guaranteed throughout the 2023 season, but the Cowboys see cap savings if they rethink keeping that deal in 2022 (4, $ 25 million before June 1 cut and $ 5.25 million as a designation after June 1). This makes it another pivotal year for Jarwin, the first being his contract year in 2019, and the sooner he gets back into shape the better. Now in perfect health for 2021, he is locked up and tasked with reaffirming the Cowboys’ belief in his playmaking abilities.

The only person who could be happier than Jarwin is Dak Prescott, who is also coming back from a late season injury.

“It’s good [to have him back]”Prescott told the media on Sunday.” Blake is one of the many guys I have re-educated myself with over the past few months. It’s special to know he’s back too. My first throw in practice yesterday, of course, was a walkthrough, but I made sure to throw it at Blake.

“Obviously I know everything he’s been through: fighting through adversity, fighting his injury and getting back on the pitch. Special not just for me but for him and for this offense. He’s someone we are. are going to count and someone who we need is a great player.

“It’s going to intensify.

Jarwin is literally a record playmaker, having broken a franchise record when Prescott connected with him for three touchdowns in a single game against the New York Giants in a thrilling 36-35 win at MetLife Stadium in 2018. The two have established a phenomenal chemistry that sees them pick up where they left off, at least most of the time, because Jarwin still has some rust to clean up after missing every game but one last season.

“It was always kind of a plan to be 100% body-wise,” Jarwin said after his first round of practice, via the team’s website. “Now we’re going to do our best to get the reps we need. Today has been a great first step. I have so much to clean up right after being away for so long, but it’s awesome. ‘be back with the guys …

“I’ve stuck with it since OTA started. I was hitting it pretty hard, and all summer when the guys were gone, I was up there with [trainer Britt Brown]. It was kind of the plan – to make sure I was ready for [Day 1 of camp]. “

And the adoration to find Prescott is mutual.

“I think we can be one of the best [offenses in the league]”Jarwin added.” I know our quarterback, our team leader, has high expectations. It sets a pretty high standard for us, and we will pursue it. It is our job to maintain this standard every day.

“We are excited for this, we are up to the challenge.”

That said, and as mentioned earlier, don’t go pushing Schultz back to the role of TE2 just yet. In reality, this battle could end up being a stalemate that when the Cowboys go to 11 people, you’ll see one or the other on the pitch – between Jarwin and Schultz – to varying degrees from week to week. . -base week. The biggest advantage for Dallas is how he can now fully release the 12 staff in 2021, the one who will see Jarwin and Schultz on the pitch at the same time in two-TE sets.

“I think you absolutely have to use your players,” McCarthy said when asked about the resurgence of 12 staff members this coming season. “And certainly with Dalton, with his contribution last year, that has been recognized. [Whether it’s] 11, 12, 21, 22 [sets] – you look at the primary staff groups and the normal descent and distance, which is going to be our focus, the normal descent and distance and the second and 8 more, you have to have it all because unfortunately injuries occur. “

It’s something McCarthy knows all too well, from his two days with the Green Bay Packers and his freshman year with the Cowboys.

“I had a case in 2010 where [the Packers] Jermichael Finley had, ”recalls McCarthy. “In 2009 he came on and was such a good game for us. We went through the entire offseason with all the concepts and training we could on 21 staff, and we lost Jermichael, I think, in week 4. We had to adapt and move around.

Ironically it ended up being a great year. But it was a lesson learned in the offensive setup. It’s a long year. My point is, I understand what 11 looks like, I understand the numbers in football Fantasy here, how it works. But you have to be able to play, 11, 12, 21 and 22 in normal [down and distance], and I’m not saying that’s the way we’re going.

“But you have to have that flexibility and that’s why we install by concept. The roster and the staff are second. Because you have to be able to use all of your players.”

And, admittedly, the Cowboys were blinded by the rash of injuries that included the loss of their best tight end.

“I think last year 11 was clearly our best staff group, if you talk about how we wanted to play,” added McCarthy. “I think when the investment we had, especially the first year as a staff, didn’t have the offseason to really work together in person. Then with how the ramp up is going. unfolded, when we lost Blake, so obviously all of those reps had tight ends that we really didn’t know much about.

“So obviously three wide receivers was a priority for us. But that’s not the case this year.”

In other words, given that the Cowboys also have Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb (who will be more on display in 2021) and Michael Gallup (who is entering a year on contract and looking to find his best offensive gear), the defenses opponents will have no clue what offense Dallas will bring to the table on a weekly basis. With so many potentially dominant weapons and personnel combinations at their disposal, if the Cowboys can stay healthy, their No.1 offense (with Prescott) actually has a chance to be even more so in 2021.

And that says a mouthful, considering Prescott was just 2 yards past Tony Romo for the Cowboys franchise single-season passing record in 2019 – without Lamb and with Schultz entering as a runner-up talent. stag-eyed year behind Jason Witten and Jarwin on the depth map. But as Schultz enters his contract year (insert more pressure here to level up for a second straight season), the Cowboys offensive needle is pointing north. What helps a lot more is the relationship between Jarwin and Schultz, as it is more like brothers who want to see each other excel rather than a relationship that sees two guys trying to push each other to save. their job or their status on the list.

“I’m so excited for Blake,” Schultz said of the OTA Cowboys. “I love working alongside a guy I can really trust. Obviously we worked a few years together. He’s one of the hardest working guys in the locker room, and we’re proud of that. in our room to be the grinders who go to work day in and day out and do our part And I’m so excited to see him back in the field.

“ACLs are brutal, especially to fall like that in Game 1. You put in so much work and time.… Man, I can’t wait to finally see him come out and prove to everyone that he’s that awesome. I can’t wait to have this two-headed monster in the room and hope we can take advantage of the defenses this year.

“It’s kind of who he is and who I am. Given the circumstances, we have a great friendship and that will only continue to evolve. When he got his third touchdown in this Giantsgame [on Dec. 30, 2018], I was the first on the sidelines to overdo it, and I was like, “Now go get another one.” He scored the second and I was like, ‘One more. Hat trick.’

“Boom, he gets third. We reinforce each other, whether it’s competing on the Peloton bike in the offseason or scoring three touchdowns against the Giants. Our relationship hasn’t changed at all.”

And there’s no indication that will be the case, as the two are making headlines in a tight end group that has a lot to polish before September. It might not be “The Pitts”, but thanks to an improved Schultz and a healthy Jarwin it’s nowhere near the pits.