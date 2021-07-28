Search is on for owner of wedding dress found on Dallas North Toll Freeway





After the storms, much more heatThe high over the next 7 days will be very close to more than triple digits. 2 hours ago

A search is underway for the owner of a wedding dress found on the Dallas North toll freewayDocuments inside the package reveal that the dress was wrapped over 20 years ago, but that is about all NTTA has been able to determine as to its origin. 2 hours ago

CDC says students and teachers should wear masks when school returnsErin Jones has parents’ reaction to Dallas. 2 hours ago

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Denounces Update to CDC Mask Guidelines for Fully Immunized People, Calls ‘Warrant’The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas of “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19. 2 hours ago

Jake Ellzey defeats Susan Wright in second round of special election for 6th Congressional District of TexasRepublican state lawmaker Jake Ellzey upset Susan Wright, GOP party activist and late widowed Congressman Ron Wright, to win the US House seat. 3 hours ago

Jack Fink provides update on North Texas 6th Congressional District runoff electionCBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink provides an update on the North Texas 6th Congressional District runoff election. 5 hours ago

Mental health experts respond to gymnast Simone Biles’ withdrawal from Tokyo OlympicsI mean the pressure is there, you can’t avoid it, and you are in constant comparison with other athletes, said Kimberly Williams, clinical social worker. 6 hours ago

Dozens of Dallas firefighters sweat on shifts due to air conditioning issues at 5 stations“Who can sleep when it’s 85.90 degrees inside the fire station? It definitely affects every aspect of their life,” said Jim McDade, president of the Dallas Fire Fighters Association. 6 hours ago

CDC advises students to mask themselves when returning to schoolAs students prepare to return to school amid a new wave of the pandemic, it is unclear, in many cases, what plans are in place to protect them. 6 hours ago

Tuesday evening briefsHere is what made the news on Tuesday July 27th. 7 hours ago

New art exhibit in downtown Dallas puts viewers inside Vincent van Gogh’s workKennedi Walker reports. 7 hours ago

Election Day 2 for the 6th Congressional District of North TexasIt’s Republican Susan Wright versus Republican Jake Ellzey. 7 hours ago

High speed racing, chases and accidents too frequent in the North Oak Cliff areaSteve Pickett reports a recent death as a result of this. 7 hours ago

The cooling of the housing market could be underwayKen Molestina reports. 8 hours ago

Hot and hotter and hotterOn weekends, the high will be around 103 degrees. 8 hours ago

A Daily Dose of Sun May Boost Your Immune SystemCould Vitamin D Have More Benefits Than We Thought? 8 hours ago

COVID-19 cases at Cook Children’s Medical Center return to rates seen in FebruaryThere are currently 13 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Five of them are in intensive care unit. 8 hours ago

Governor Abbott orders Texas National Guard to assist with southern border arrestsGovernor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas National Guard on Tuesday, ordering the guards to help the Texas Department of Public Safety arrest individuals on state charges related to the border crisis. Katie Johnston reports. 10 hours ago

Cristian Gonzalez, suspected of murdering teenager, intended to flee to Mexico, confesses to killing Felix Rios insteadCounsel from the family of Felix Rios, 21, regarding the teenager accused of killing him, Cristian Gonzalez, led to the arrest of the 17-year-old. Katie Johnston reports. 10 hours ago

SEC announces Texas and Oklahoma have submitted formal requests to attend conferenceThe wheels are now fully in motion for Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC. Katie Johnston reports. 12 hours ago

Fresh groceries: Roma tomatoesRoma or Roma tomato is a plum tomato commonly used for both canning and making tomato paste due to its slender and firm nature. 13 hours ago

The dog days of summer are hereMixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Hot. High 98F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. 13 hours ago

Athletes and fans offer their support to Simone Biles after her withdrawal from Olympic gymnastics team finalAs the United States contested for a medal in the Olympic gymnastics team final early this morning, there was a shocking development when Simone Biles withdrew from the event after the jump due to a problem. medical. Katie Johnston reports. 14 hours ago

