Indian teenager reportedly beaten to death by male parents for wearing jeans
- In India, a teenage girl was beaten to death with sticks by her male relatives for wearing jeans.
- Neha Paswan, 17, argued with male members of her family over her dress.
- His body was found suspended over a bridge the next morning.
An Indian teenager was reportedly beaten to death this week because her male parents did not want her to wear jeans.
Several male family members of Neha Paswan, 17, have been accused of murdering her over a dress dispute.
the BBC spoke to Paswan’s mother, Shakuntala Devi Paswan, who said her daughter put on a pair of jeans to perform religious rituals. This sparked an argument at the family home in the remote village of Savreji Kharg in Uttar Pradesh, The most populous state in India.
The teenager’s family challenged her jeans, which violated a local government decision implemented in March. This decision prohibits men from wearing shorts and women from wearing jeans and other emblems of “western culture”, and limit them to traditional clothes like saris.
“When her grandparents objected to her dress, Neha retorted that the jeans were made to be worn and that she would wear them,” Shakuntala Devi told the BBC.
She said her daughter was “severely beaten with sticks” by members of her family, including the girl’s grandfather and uncles. After beating her, the men promised that they would take the girl to the hospital and put her in a rickshaw.
However, Shakuntala Devi said it was the last time she saw her daughter alive.
“They wouldn’t let me go with them, so I alerted my relatives who went to the district hospital looking for her but couldn’t find her,” she told the BBC . She found her daughter’s body hanging over a bridge the next morning.
Shakuntala Devi added that her in-laws were often upset that the teenager prefers to dress in modern clothes and pressured the girl to drop out of school.
According to the local newspaper India today, the teenager’s grandfather was arrested and charged with her murder. However, an Indian online media Al Bawaba reported that two of his uncles, Vyas Paswan and Arvind Paswan, are on the run.
There is a history of repressive treatment of women and girls in the region. In 2013, a 55-year-old Indian mother was lynched by her neighbors for allowing her student daughter to wear jeans.
India also has a history of “Honor killings” or women are sometimes killed by family members to marry outside their caste or have premarital sex. There were 24 honor killings in India in 2019, by Al Jazeera.
This March, an Indian beheaded his 17 year old daughter after finding her in a “compromising position” with her boyfriend. After murdering his daughter, the man took his severed head to the village authorities, by Reuters.
