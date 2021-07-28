Alber Elbaz tribute fashion show to close Paris Fashion Week – WWD





AZ Factory, the fashion start-up initiated by Alber Elbaz, will close Paris Fashion Week this fall with a parade in tribute to the beloved designer, who died on April 24 of the aftermath of COVID-19. Entitled ‘Love Brings Love,’ the show is slated for October 5 at 8 p.m. CET and “will pay tribute to Alber’s creative vision and extraordinary love for the fashion family,” the brand said. in a brief press release. The next women’s fashion week in the French capital is scheduled from September 27 to October 5. Based in Paris, AZ Factory is a joint venture with Compagnie Financière Richemont focused on projects rather than collections, and with storytelling, problem solving and entertainment integrated into design, distribution and communication. Laurent Malecaze, CEO of AZ Factory, previously described the memorial in Paris as having come together “to honor Alber with a celebration of his life and visionary work, with the aim of bringing the same level of passion and love that he has brought to us every day “. Elbaz was laid to rest in Holon Cemetery in Israel, next to his parents, just days after his death. The fashion world was shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Elbaz, best known for his Lanvin rejuvenation from 2001 to 2015. A bubbling figure prized for his art of tailoring, Elbaz took a five-year hiatus after being ousted from Lanvin before presenting AZ Factory, a company imbued with his personality, humor and unmistakable flair for polished fashion. Born in Morocco and raised and educated in Israel, the designer moved to New York City in the mid-1980s. After a stint in a bridal business, he landed at Geoffrey Beene, working as a senior assistant for seven years. Elbaz first appeared on the international radar when he was recruited by Ralph Toledano to lead Guy Laroche in Paris in 1996, where he won accolades, media attention and the job of a lifetime: succeed. to the legend of couture Yves Saint Laurent at the head of Rive Gauche ready-to-wear in 1998. After three seasons, Elbaz was fired following the takeover of YSL by Gucci Group. Elbaz went on to do a season with Krizia in Milan before staying on the sidelines of the company for a year. He then landed at Lanvin. See also: Alber Elbaz dies at 59 Alber Elbaz turns to technology and fashion entertainment A look back at Alber Elbaz’s most memorable quotes

