Fashion brands press US for COVID vaccines for Vietnamese suppliers





HO CHI MINH CITY – A trade group representing Gap, Adidas and other global fashion brands is calling on the U.S. and Vietnamese governments to help immunize workers in the Southeast Asian country’s vital textile industry against COVID-19. In a pair of letters sent on Tuesday, the American Apparel & Footwear Association called on US President Joe Biden to ship more vaccines to Vietnam and Hanoi to prioritize jabs for the garment and footwear industry, which has seen a wave of factory closures due to the outbreak coronavirus cases. Electronics manufacturers have responded to supply chain disruptions by putting staff at work to sleep to stay open, on government orders. Lower margins, however, mean textile and clothing manufacturers are less able to afford this option. Vietnam is the second largest source of clothing and footwear exports to the United States, after China. With the lowest vaccination rate in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has placed healthcare workers and the military at the top of its priority list for injections. The clothing association, which said its members include 1,000 major fashion brands, asked Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to add textile and clothing manufacturers to the list. “The tangible expressions of support from the Vietnamese government for workers in this industry, which is so important to our two countries, helps us to advocate for rapid relief in the United States,” said the CEO of the association, Steve Lamar, in the letter, adding: “The success of our industry depends directly on the health, literally, of your industry.” Members of the association manufacture products ranging from Calvin Klein shirts to ECCO shoes and Jansport backpacks. A resurgence of COVID in Vietnam, where the total number of cases has now exceeded 100,000, threatens companies like Nike, which said it has 200 suppliers in the communist country who have made 50% of its shoes globally over the past year. ‘fiscal year 2020. Panjiva, a subsidiary of S&P Global, said in a recent report that Nike could see its footwear supply run out due to the COVID-related disruption in Vietnam. Several key entrepreneurs, including Pou Chen, Changshin, Feng Tay Enterprises and Eclat Textile, halted production this month. When asked if he is facing a critical shortage, Nike said he can “navigate this dynamic in the short term.” “[We] expect our suppliers to prioritize the health and livelihoods of their employees, and to continue to comply with legal requirements and Nike’s code of conduct on the awarding of wages, benefits and severance pay, ”a spokesperson told Nikkei Asia. The Washington-based clothing association urged Vietnam to ship more vaccines to industrial centers in the south, now the epicenter of new infections. The current wave of COVID first appeared in northern Vietnam, which is dominated by tech companies such as Samsung and Apple supplier Foxconn. These companies were added to the vaccine list and donated to a national fund to obtain vaccines. Shots were also fired at employees of Intel, Sabeco Brewery and Vingroup, the country’s largest conglomerate, according to the report. Ministry of Health. American buyers increasingly depend on Vietnamese goods despite former President Donald Trump’s efforts to boost American manufacturing. Vietnam’s textiles and clothing shipments have jumped 20% this year through May, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This gave the country a 15% share of total US imports, compared to 28% for China.

