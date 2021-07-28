Sonakshi Sinha Catches Eyes In A 23k White Bodycon Dress For Bhuj Promotions | Fashion trends





Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the warm response received by the trailer for his upcoming film Bhuj: the pride of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. After the trailer came out, the stars started the promotions, and Sonakshi’s look for the latest event is creating quite a buzz online. the Dabangg the actor slipped into a tight white dress, and we’re in love with this sartorial moment. Sonakshi took to Instagram on Tuesday July 28 to post photos of her eye-catching look for Bhuj: The Pride of India promotions. She captioned her posts, “Do I have your attention? And we have to say, with her glamorous look, she really does. The dress Sonakshi chose for the promotional event comes from the shelves of designer Sameer Madan’s clothing brand. It is part of the Fall / Winter 2020 collection and is worth 23k. + READ ALSO: Sonakshi Sinha Sets Pilates Goals One Step Up As She Comes Back to Work ‘ Sonakshi wore an ethereal white bodycon midi dress that had a plunging sweetheart neckline and wide straps to hold the dress together. The set featured all-white patent faux leather diamond-shaped hand stitching and pearl details on the neck. The fitted silhouette of the dress perfectly accentuated Sonakshi’s curves. The actor paired the outfit with a white double-breasted trench coat with a notched lapel. The long-sleeved coat had buttons and brown pockets. + If you want to add the dress to your wardrobe, we have all the details for you. It is available on the designer’s website and is worth 23,500. It will be a fabulous fit for a late night party with your best friends or a fancy dinner with your beau. The Galatian Bodycon (sameermadan.com) Sonakshi accessorized her all-white ensemble with pointy white stiletto heels, several statement rings, and silver earrings. + The star left her luscious braids open in a parting down the middle. For glam, she chose a sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a subtle smoky eye shadow, well-defined brows, a glossy nude pink shade for the lips, a crisp outline, flushed cheeks, a highlighter. radiant and a hint of bronzer. What do you think of his appearance? Bhuj: the pride of India is slated for a direct digital release on Disney + Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

