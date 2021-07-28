The Acelitt Ruched Bodycon Dress is on sale for $ 23 on AmazonThe Acelitt Ruched Bodycon Dress is on sale for $ 23 on Amazon





The products in this story are independently selected and presented in an editorial manner. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn a commission.

Each week, Amazon compiles a list of fashion trends that customers love with at least a four-star rating. While many clothes, shoes and accessories on the list change every week, a privileged few occupy their places for weeks. This Acelitt Sleeveless Bodycon Dress is one of those enduring pieces – and it’s on sale.

Available in 34 colors and patterns, the ruched bodycon dress is made from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and elastane. It features a high round neckline, a tie detail and cutout under the bust, gathered front of the skirt and a tulip hem. On most people, the hem falls just around the mid-thigh area.

Depending on the color or pattern you choose, you can wear this dress for a wide range of activities and events. Pair the solid-colored versions with heeled sandals and on-trend jewelry for a summer wedding, or dress up the printed designs with sneakers and a tote bag for a casual day out with friends. You can even wear the dress over a swimsuit as a blanket for a day at the beach or poolside.

Buy it! Acelitt Sleeveless Twist Bodycon Dress with Cutout, $ 22.99 (orig. $ 26.99); amazon.com

“It’s such a beautiful dress for the summer,” wrote one reviewer. “Love the style and the print. The little cutout gives you sex appeal but doesn’t show off too much. It’s made of a soft material. It fits perfectly and is true to size. Very flattering style . I have received so many compliments on this dress. “

A second customer added, “Love everything about this dress! The fit and fit of this dress is SO flattering. It’s sexy but comfortable. The quality is great. Just buy it already!”

Even if you don’t usually wear bodycon dresses, you might be surprised how good you feel in this gathered bodycon. Shop more colors and patterns from the Acelitt Sleeveless Bodycon Dress for a reduced price on Amazon below.

