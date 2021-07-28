NEW

The smell of Pitti: interview with Raffaello Napoleone

Destination Florence

July 28, 2021 – 8:56 AM

For Destination Florence Magazine, we are talking with Raffaello Napoleone, Managing Director of Pitti Immagine, about the first Pitti Immagine fair to be held in Florence since the start of the pandemic.

Raffaello Napoleone, Managing Director of Pitti Immagine / ph. Marco badiani

During Pitti, there is a concentration of professionals, exhibitors, retailers, buyers, agents and journalists that you cannot have in any other big city in the world.

The city streets fill with perfume during Pitti

That is true! During Pitti, Florence exudes a stylish scent, the optimism of an international community that comes together and then waits six months to meet again. Until January 2020, it was a phenomenal platform: 1,200 exhibitors with more than 30,000 visitors. To get a better idea, more than 800 Japanese visitors have visited each season, making Pitti the most important showcase for Japanese fashion in the world. Pitti peacocks bring to life the Fortezza da Basso fairground squares and the city. Pitti Uomo has actively participated in the growth and evolution of men’s fashion. That’s why there is this atmosphere, this special feeling in Florence. Even the walls realize that Pitti is happening. The stones of Palazzo Strozzi and Palazzo Pitti are happy. Yes, Florence has the scent of Pitti!

What does Florence bring to the event?

The city’s strongest asset, as well as its weakness in some ways, is its small size. 360,000 people live within the city walls, which equates to roughly 10 blocks of New York City. During Pitti, there is a concentration of professionals, exhibitors, retailers, buyers, agents and journalists that you cannot have in any other big city in the world. When you walk down the street, it’s like being in a big, beautiful outdoor exhibition hall and the city is the right size for socializing easily. Florence’s emphatic identity makes it a unique place for fashion. Having the constraints of the Fortezza da Basso in terms of size, we must be selective about the exhibitors, a feat of sorting, installation and representation that is not possible in other cities. For this very reason, the Fortezza is a magical place. With travel stopping in recent months, Florence was on the minds and hearts of people around the world. Culture, beauty and history are the ingredients of this city and we have seen how much Italy, and Florence in particular, is loved.

Even at the national government level, there has been a real push for Florence to become the first city to reopen with its iconic trade fair.

The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, and the Italian foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, have done a phenomenal job. The original plan was to postpone until September, but if that opportunity had been missed it would have meant missing three editions. September would have been pointless. The collections are already on sale now. The dynamics of fashion, even if there are several collections in the year, teaches us that the beginning of the season remains the key moment, and Florence has always determined where fashion is heading in the season. It’s an incredible opportunity, but it also comes with great risks. It’s a challenge to be the first to be up and running again, with such a tight schedule and with the green pass regulations that have just been established. We only had 60 working days to prepare this edition when in general it takes at least five months. It is a long-term job, which begins with samples analyzed by an established and serious body. It will be a really special edition.

Pitti 100 underway at Fortezza da Basso / ph. Marco badiani

Why are trade shows still important?

What is lacking in not having exhibitions is the exchange of ideas and points of view between buyers who stay two to three days, but also between exhibitors and between the best manufacturers and industrial brands in terms of clothing. contemporary and sportswear. Despite efforts to maintain relationships with the community and provide services, digital cannot inspire feelings. The show remains an exceptional export vector and a relational tool that digital showrooms do not replace.

Did skipping the last two editions allow you to rethink Pitti?

We have always tried to read the future. From season to season we have updated sections, events and exhibited young talent, such as Virgil Abloh with the live concert with the Maggio Orchestra in the Cortile dellAmmannati outside the Palazzo Pitti. We have gained credibility over the years by carrying out these projects. We were among the first to talk about sustainability and digital management. Pitti is a fair that has always had a vision for the future, reading opportunities in a timely manner and realizing them to a high level during the fair. The Pitti system manages to anticipate the future with precision thanks to the size of the organization and the speed of the people who work here in a highly competent environment.

Pitti Immagine 100 and 001 – start and end. Have you changed

First of all, the real celebration of number 100 decides to go ahead with the fair! The pandemic is not over; this will have an impact on fashion for at least two years. Federmoda has released data that shows nearly 30% of fashion store closures in Italy, meaning around 21,000 stores have closed. So why hold back Pitti? It is a declaration of confidence in the future of the world we represent and, more generally, for the international community.

Pitti 100 detail / ph. Marco badiani

Shopping is an important part of a destination like Florence. How do you see the relationship with digital technology going?

Like I said, there will be a reaction that will see a lot of digital development again, but I would venture to think that the physical (retail) has gotten stronger in some ways. The digital comes out a little tired; we can’t take any more. Between meetings and calls, what is the impact? Who wins? Reality wins. Where does e-commerce go if there is no physical contact? It is true that this gave us the opportunity to expand the platform and access more markets, but pre-pandemic Italy saw a percentage of e-commerce sales that is 7% of the turnover. global fashion business. Now we were talking about 12-18%. Even if we reach 30%, physical retail remains at 70%. Retail is the soul of cities that depend on foodservice and commerce. So its right to invest in digital, but as an integral part of the whole offer.

How did the Pitti Connect experience go?

Pitti Connect was the acceleration of a program already underway. We realized that the evolution of information and knowledge pushed the most specialized retailers to visualize the collections in advance, exclusively in preview, or to anticipate. When it was digital only, we had a performance of 1,600,000 pageviews with over 15,000 buyers as unique connections. We already have 60 companies that will not be physically in Florence but will be on Pitti Connect. It is an additional tool which does not replace the fair but improves it.

Pitti Immagine took place in Florence from June 28 to July 2.