How stylists and fashion editors find special designer pieces that no one else has

This is how I find special designer pieces that no one else has

Getty Images

Over the years we’ve shared a handful of fashion secrets, from tips approved by experts that will help enhance your outfits to certain ways to shop super secret sales. But, when it comes to helping you find the best online thrift stores, we will fully admit that we were reluctant to reverse. After all, these are the places that celebrities, their stylists and well-dressed fashion editors love to frequent, allowing them to unearth rare clothes and accessories that both match current trends and feel unique to their personal style. Most of the time it’s a full race to click, DM, or auto-fill your info before someone else can beat you, and the more people obsessively follow and browse like us, the lower our chances of getting that dream bag, dress or jewelry.

RELATED: Law Roach Wants to Help You Find Timeless Vintage Pieces

However, we also believe sharing is benevolent, and fashion is meant to be fun. There really is enough for everyone, especially when the list of places to buy unique vintage finds is so long. Coming up, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite vintage places to shop online, breaking them down by category for easy access.

Luxury favorites

If your main goal here is to find designer items that are lightly used or uh! still have labels on it, your best bet is to visit luxury fashion favorites such as The Real Real, Rebag or 1stdibs. It might take a bit of research, but these sites have pages and pages of articles that are undoubtedly celebrity-worthy, like those Prada sandals you’ve seen or the Louis Vuitton tote of your dreams. However, be warned: just because it is second-hand does not mean that it is greatly reduced. In fact, if a coin is rather rare (which is the specialty of 1stdibs), you could just shell out thousands to make it part of your collection.

The story continues

E-commerce editor Laura Reilly is also close to Vestiaire Collective.

“When I’m on the lookout for a fashion that is out of the ordinary, I turn to the platform par excellence for collectibles and bullion coins: Vestiaire Collectiveshe says. “This peer-to-peer marketplace has put me in touch with some of my favorite and most worthy pieces of a lifetime, from a Paco Rabanne disc dress to a Chanel logo bikini in going through Margiela tabi boots up to the knees. Best of all, it saved me from losing money to counterfeits and quality failures with its authentication service. “

RELATED: Gucci’s History Is Just As Wild As Some Of Its Designs

Old

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Search sites and you will find

Of course you don’t need to know what to look for when browsing online thrift stores, especially when it comes to sites like Etsy, Depop or eBay; often their algorithms will suggest a few things to point you in the right direction. But it also doesn’t hurt to have a goal. Typing in specific terms, such as “butterfly tank top” or “mohair coat,” then filtering the results to your liking (including size) will likely lead you to a treasure trove of virtually unique items. Even if the brand isn’t a designer per se, you’d be surprised at how many unbranded vintage pieces that could easily pass as current styles, saving you money and helping you serve up some serious looks.

RELATED: I’m On Etsy All The Time, And These Are My 15 Favorite Vintage Shops

“I really think Etsy is the best place on the internet to find vintage, ”says In the style E-commerce writer Tara Gonzalez. “People often think of it for DIY, so things are much easier to find and the prices are almost always better. I have found so many of my rare designer pieces there and I love looking at the bar recommended on an item. , there are usually hundreds of similar things to look at. I highly recommend that you go to an Etsy black hole one night typing in your favorite creator and era. I promise you will get some gold. “

The Recent-Vintage

Maybe your favorite places to shop are the Zaras, J.Crews, or Levi’s of the world, and you often find yourself thinking of a top or skirt that you should have bought but didn’t. unfortunately have not purchased a few years ago. With recent sites like Poshmark or Thread-Up, you might be able to find it. These online thrift stores sell a ton of everyday items, not just bullion coins that will take up a big chunk of your budget.

You can also head to Rent the Runway if you are shopping for a special event or just want to spruce up your wardrobe with a few good choices. While this company is known for the clothes you can rent, they also have a clearance section, where you can actually buy cute, pre-worn clothes and accessories at a reasonable price.

RELATED: All the Places You Can Donate, Recycle, Resell Your Clothes

Instagram accounts

That’s right: we live in a world where we open Instagram every five minutes. So why shouldn’t online thrift stores take advantage? There are hundreds thousands of accounts using their pages as a sort of marketplace, posting what’s available in their curated collection and encouraging subscribers to buy DMs, even though they also have a physical site to browse. It’s an easy way to spot and catch something you “really like”, and like. In the styleLaura Norkin’s associate editor, says, can also serve as a source of inspiration.

“i am that is extremely neat, so you might find a Givenchy skirt or an unnamed button, but these are pieces that are cool right now and stylish in a very current way, ”she says of her favorite account. “Even when I’m not shopping to buy something new, I look at everything on their site or IG to get ideas on how to wear what I already have and that is precisely the purpose of vintage, if you ask me. “

Old

Gotham / GC Images

Celebrity stylist secrets

You know, when you see a celebrity wearing a retro trend, you realize her outfit is literally Chanel from 1994? Well, them or rather their stylists must have been looking for that baby somewhere, and sometimes the secret is in the Instagram tags. Bella Hadid, for example, appears to be a fan of New York treasures filling her closet with quirky and cute items, and Kourtney Kardashian recently marked a sexy lace Dior bra of sorority.

Better yet, the aforementioned stylists including Mimi Cuttrell (who dresses Ariana Grande, Normani and Gigi Hadid) and Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo (who stylize Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello) are constantly shouting these luxury vintage stores on social media, so it’s definitely worth browsing their ‘following’ listings to find even more and possibly snag some special pieces before your style icon do.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Channeled Elle Woods During White House Visit

Browse it casual

Some of the best second-hand shopping experiences happen when you are simply browsing and being open to a world of possibilities. If you’re hoping to find something cool in these virtual shelves, you might want to head to Thrilling, The Corner Store, or Second Cousin Vintage, where there’s a good mix of old-fashioned designer pieces and designer pieces. to sell. Moreover, if you like buy stuff you’ve seen on TV shows, we recommend Cinema Spells, while ASOS also has a market section full of fun second-hand pieces from vintage stores.

Reilly says her favorite is The break, which offers a selection that spans several decades.

“The Break is a vintage Brooklyn-based project that pulls all of the best career staples of women from the 80s, 90s and 2000s and recontextualizes them through a Cline lens from the Phoebe Philo era (plenty to find for those who love a greige), ”she says.“ Her inventory ranges from sizing to shoes, and the prices are some of the best you’ll find for this level of conservation. ”