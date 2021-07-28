Hailey Baldwin stages black dress with thigh slit: “Last night”





Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out in stunning black outfits to attend the pop star’s art gallery auction on Monday night. Baldwin wore a black velvet Alessandra Rich dress that featured two lace slits on her thighs while Bieber wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello black-tie suit, according to Elle magazine. Bieber apparently couldn’t keep his hands off his wife, as the photographs from the evening show. The model too shared photos of the evening on his Instagram account. In one, the two look at each other adoringly. The second photo shows Baldwin eating pizza in his velvet robe. A third photo shows the couple having fun while posing together. “last night,” she captioned the series of photos with several glittering emojis. JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BIEBER SPOTTED ARMS IN ARMS, ENJOYING ICE CREAM ON THE NIGHT OF THE APPOINTMENT The couple were spotted recently. Last week, Bieber and Baldwin were pictured having an ice cream after dinner. The 24-year-old model wore a white cropped top paired with black pants and a plaid bucket hat while the “Yummy” singer, 27, wore a button-down shirt with loose jeans. Baldwin previously credited the couple’s faith as the reason the two are together. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “They ask me all the time, ‘What do you think is the most important thing in your relationship? You are really happy, “Baldwin told actress and comedian Yvonne Orji in her YouTube episode” A conversation with ” in June. “And I’m like, ‘This is our faith.’ That’s what we believe in. If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t even be here. We wouldn’t even be together, “she added. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP In September 2018, Baldwin and Bieber were reportedly married in a courthouse. However, Bieber would not publicly refer to Baldwin as his wife until November of the same year. The couple are reportedly hosting an official wedding ceremony in September 2019 in South Carolina.

