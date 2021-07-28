Olympian tattoos are booming in Tokyo, where the art form has a complex history





Written by Lea Asmelash, CNN There was a time when tattoos were taboo, even in the United States, associated with criminals or societal rejections. But since the 1970s tattoos have grown in popularity in Western societies in particular. And that’s a trend that’s reflected in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. From solid Olympic rings to bright blue sharks, many of this year’s athletes sport a wide range of inks. But we are far from what we see in Japanese society in general, where tattoos are still widely reprimanded. An Olympic swimmer, with a striking bright blue shark tattoo on his rib cage, during a training session at the Tokyo Aquatic Center for swimming competitions on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Martin Meissner / AP Tattoos have a long history in Japan, with the earliest record of decorative tattoos dating back to 247 CE, according to research by Hindu University of Banaras in India. The popularity of this art form increased during the Edo period, which lasted from the early 1600s to 1868. It is believed to originate from woodblock engraving, and the earliest tattoo artists were usually woodcarvers. , according to Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the University of San Francisco . Although the Edo government worked hard to keep lower social classes in line at the time – including by having strict rules about what types of clothing certain classes were allowed to wear – colorful tattoos were a way for the lower classes to push back the restrictions. , according to the center. Dominican Republic volleyball player Brenda Castillo during a training session on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Castillo has several visible tattoos, including on his neck, arms, and hand. Credit: Manu Fernandez / AP In 1872, under the Meiji regime, that changed. Fearing that tattoos might be looked down upon by Western powers, the new government has banned both the act of tattooing and the display of tattoos, according to the Center. Although the traditional Japanese tattoo style, sometimes referred to as “wabori” or “irezumi”, has now become famous and highly sought after around the world, it was first suppressed. Poland’s Zofia Noceti-Klepacka competes in the second race of the women’s RS: X category on July 25, 2021 in Fujisawa, Japan. Credit: Gregorio Borgia / AP Almost a century later, in the 1960s, tattoos became associated with the Yakuza, powerful criminal gangs. The connection between Yakuza members and tattoos was so strong that often public baths and hot springs would bar people with tattoos from entering, in an attempt to ban Yakuza members. In many places in Japan, these bans are still enforced. In recent years, however, the popularity of tattoos in Japan has increased, but it hasn’t been easy. American Nyjah Huston, who has two long sleeves, competes in men’s street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Credit: Jae C. Hong / AP In 2017, the Osaka District Court upheld a ruling declaring that only doctors can legally administer tattoos, a rule in place since 2001 that has been used to crack down on some tattoo artists in the country. While the rule is unfamiliar to Westerners, it is not an anomaly: South Korea also has a similar law. In 2020, however, the Supreme Court of Japan overturned the law, ruling that tattooing people without a medical license is not a crime. Chile soccer player Yenny Acuna warms up before the game against Canada on Saturday July 24, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. Acuna has two tattoos on her thigh, pictured here, as well as a full sleeve on her arm. Credit: Silvia Izquierdo / AP Culturally, however, tattoos are still not always viewed favorably in the country, even though their presence has increased in Western countries like the United States. Although tattoos are gaining popularity in some subcultures in Japan, they are still heavily stigmatized. In some cases, people with tattoos are asked to cover their ink, according to the Center for Asia Pacific Studies. United States 4x100m freestyle relay team Bowen Becker, Blake Pieroni and Caeleb Dressel celebrate after winning gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dressel has a full sleeve on his left arm, while Pieroni sports the Olympic rings. Credit: Matthias Schrader / AP – in particular the popular image of the Olympic rings. Canadian swimmer Victor Davis is widely recognized as the first to inspire the tradition. In 1984, Davis competed in the Los Angeles Games and set a new world record in the 200-meter breaststroke with a small At this year’s Olympics, stigma or not, tattoos are in the spotlight– in particular the popular image of the Olympic rings.Canadian swimmer Victor Davis is widely recognized as the first to inspire the tradition. In 1984, Davis competed in the Los Angeles Games and set a new world record in the 200-meter breaststroke with a small maple leaf tattoo on his heart. Four years later, American swimmer Chris Jacobs, after winning three medals at the Seoul Games, got his rings tattooed, inspired by Davis’ ink, according to WBUR Generations of athletes have since followed suit. The classic Olympic rings tattoo can be seen on Canada’s Jennifer Abel’s foot as she prepares to compete in the 3m springboard synchronized diving final on July 25, 2021. Credit: Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images And while there is no way to officially tell if there are more tattoos visible today than in previous Olympic competitions, numerous studies have shown that at least in the United States, tattoos are just more and more popular . According to to the market research firm IBISWorld , the industry is expected to continue to grow – at least in part due to pent-up demand following temporary store closures linked to the pandemic. So it looks like Olympic tattoos are very likely to stick around.

