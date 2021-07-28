Fashion Industry’s Plus Size Label Shames Women To Fit Unhealthy Standard

This first-person article is the experience of Laura Sang, a physician in Montreal. For more information on CBC’s first-person stories, please visit the FAQ . Content Warning: This article discusses eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, I finally had the courage to venture out and buy new clothes. I know most of us have experienced “COVID 15” to some extent, and I was no exception.

No amount of regular exercise could counteract the stress, long hours, and the occasional lack of access to healthy foods with Quebec’s curfew in effect for several months. I couldn’t deny that I had put on a few pounds and most of my pants had become uncomfortably tight. It was time to give me an upgrade.

I went to my local thrift store and realized my pant size had changed. Still. As I perused the shelves filled with last year’s “off-season” pants, the same waist / hip size on the branded pants was labeled as extra-large instead of large. As I tried item after item, nothing was right for me until I started trying on the pants in the plus size section.

For the first time in my life, when I was only 10 pounds above the upper limit of a healthy body mass index for my height, I was now forced to shop in a separate area. I was now labeled as a “plus size” woman and could no longer shop at many trendy and mainstream stores because they did not sell their items in my size.

I was shocked, angry and immediately embarrassed.

Thinking back to my pediatric internships over the past few years, I have spoken to dozens of teens and boys with eating disorders. They cried in my presence, stating that they were too fat, their thighs were too fat, and that they “weren’t doing a good enough job of losing weight.”

Despite the fact that their ribs protruded, their blood pressure was unstable, and menstruation / puberty development had stopped, many of these teens struggled with suicidal thoughts about their inability to meet their “standards.” slimming.

Rates of adolescent eating disorders were already high and have increased dramatically throughout the pandemic. Unfortunately, wait times for help are incredibly long unless hospitalization is required. Although this is not the case for everyone, many teens have been able to tell me about an event that prompted their eating disorders: from not being able to fit into an outfit, to a comment made by a teacher in physical education like “you’re too fat to do push-ups.”

Stop making zero the norm

As a doctor, I cannot deny that being overweight or obese is a risk factor for a multitude of medical problems. Regular physical activity, healthy eating, and good habits are important for feeling good and living a happy, healthy life. However, we need to stop misinterpreting what a healthy body looks like and stop shaming people for falling short of that unattainable and unhealthy zero size standard.

This is especially true for women. Ten years ago, I remember asking an employee for a specific dress in my size, but I was told, “Sorry, we don’t offer this in your size. »I have friends who have a hard time finding clothes that fit them because the sizes don’t go down below XS. By only offering these beautiful clothes to people of a certain height, companies are subtly telling us that anyone outside of this range is less valuable and does not deserve to feel beautiful.

Stop making size zero the health and beauty standard because it isn’t. All women are beautiful whether they wear XXS or 15X and beyond. All women can be physically active (at her own limits, being careful of injuries). All women, and people for that matter, deserve to feel comfortable and beautiful in the clothes they wear. This means offering the same clothes to women of all sizes and not shaming anyone for the number on their clothing tag.

Finally, I found some clothes in the plus size section that were comfortable and fit well. As soon as I got home, I cut off the labels and threw them in the trash. My body suffered the effects of being a healthcare worker during a global pandemic like no other, and I don’t need my pants to feel bad about it.

The opinions expressed here are my own, based on anecdotal experience. Please contact your local crisis line or health care authorities if you are suffering from suicidal thoughts or eating disorders.

CBC Quebec welcomes your presentations for the first person trials. Please email [email protected] for more details.