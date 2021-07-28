A glance at the looks and accessories of the Dior Homme Winter 21 range





Discover some looks and accessories from the Dior Winter 21 men’s collection. For the Dior Winter 21 range, we see Kim Jones reinterpreting the ceremonial garment known to be a constant source of inspiration for the French house to link it to the heritage of the fashion house, like a link always re-invent. This time around, the famous men’s creative director of the house once again takes inspiration from artist Peter Doig, a British painter who sparked the creativity of Kim Jones to design rather vanished pieces. Each glance exalts the excellent know-how of Ateliers Dior and celebrates the unique enchantment of Peter Doigs paintings. Here are some of the emblematic pieces of the Dior Winter 21 collection: There is certainly an accessory for everyone, as the Dior Winter 21 men’s range includes many styles, as well as color options. The showcase above is just a few of the accessories available, from bags to shoes and even jewelry (after all, what is a winter collection without a little “ice”). A final touch, the accessory lines also embody this artistic encounter: the Sacoche is unveiled this season in a precious cannetille version adorned with metallic threads or adorned with a delicate camouflage pattern.Available in rich shades of chocolate and cognac as well as in denim, this iconic print is also featured on Dior Explorer boots. Yoon Ahn’s Dior jewelry pays homage to Renaissance cameos and officer’s medals, bold emblems of the men’s wardrobe. Dialogues with art in all its forms, these creations transcend eras and codes. To find out more about the Dior Homme Winter 21 collection, visit the brand website.

