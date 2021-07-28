Mimi star Kriti Sanon in neon green sequin mini dress keeps things chic and sexy, see photos | Fashion trends





Mimi Star Kriti Sanon is taking the internet by storm with her recently released film starring Pankaj Tripathi. The actor also celebrated his birthday on Tuesday July 27. In the midst of all these celebrations, the actor has never ceased to offer us glamorous clothing moments to be inspired by. Her latest look in a shimmering toll-free number is proof of that. Today, Kriti’s stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram to share photos of the star from a photoshoot wearing an embellished neon green mini outfit. She took the ensemble to the sets of a dance reality show. There she also celebrated her birthday. The 31-year-old actor’s latest look comes from the shelves of a luxury evening wear brand called Alina Anwar Couture. We can’t stop gushing from her chic neon dress. + + READ ALSO | Mimi: Kriti Sanon cuts a playful and sultry silhouette in an orange mini dress Kriti’s ensemble, full of sequined embroidery, featured a plunging v-neckline that accentuated her gorgeous neck and added sultry charm to her playful outfit. The fitted figure set off her envious slender figure well. The puffed sleeves of the set were gathered at the cuffs. Kriti wore the dress with a pair of strappy stiletto heels which added a pop of contrasting colors to her look. It featured a matching neon green sole with purple, red and orange straps. She chose minimal accessories with the outfit and wore only a pair of simple earrings and several rings. + Kriti left her luscious braids open in a parting down the middle and styled them in soft curls. She chose a striking blue pencil, shimmering eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, a nude pink lip shade, well-defined brows, dewy skin, radiant highlighter and flushed cheeks to enhance her neon green look. . Meanwhile, Kriti and Pankaj Tripathi’s film Mimi was released four days before his scheduled release date. Previously, the film was scheduled to air on Netflix from July 30. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and Jaya Bhattacharya. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

