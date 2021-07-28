SS22 polo trends





A polo shirt is one of those essentials essential for casual outfits – sporty, simple but still a little more elegant than a simple T-shirt. Polo shirts can also be trendy pieces that can be seen on the catwalks of menswear weeks in Paris and Milan, as shown in the Spring / Summer 2022 season. FashionUnited has summed up the trends surrounding the polo shirt and finds that there is something for everyone. Huge One of the easiest ways to add variety to the polo shirt is to oversize it. Loose shirts were particularly popular on the skate and streetwear scenes in the early 2000s and were sold by brands like Zoo York and Pelle Pelle. The French fashion house AMI and the Italian brand Ermenegildo Zegna are relaunching this trend today. An extra large polo shirt is also part of the Tommy Hilfigers collection collaboration with actress Indya Moore. Photos: TommyXIndya, Ermenegildo Zegna SS22 via Catwalkpictures and AMI SS22 by Imaxtree (left to right) Model Whether it is a small detail on a breast pocket or a large one, printed or knitted, the designs on the polo shirts have been seen on the catwalks at Herms, MSGM and Bluemarble. American label Kid Super shows off a striped long-sleeved polo shirt with a painted portrait in its preview video and Ernest W. Baker put a red rose on it. ES22-Photos: Ernest W. Baker via Catwalkpictures, Bluemarble via Catwalkpictures and Kid Super (left to right) Knitwear For those who like something more classic and less playful, maybe the chunky knit polo shirt could be something. Many labels emphasize colorful accents but also plain versions. The Parisian brand Casablanca, where polo shirts with wide variations are now an integral part of the collection, plays with color with cream tones. Solid Homme, meanwhile, shows off a simple white knit polo shirt. ES22-Photos: Fendi via Catwalkpictures, Casablanca and Solid Homme via Catwalkpictures (from left to right) Redesigned polo shirts Casablanca doesn’t settle for a regular fit mesh polo shirt, however. The brand gives another mesh model a vague look and shortens it to a crop-top version. British fashion label JW Anderson completely replaces cotton fabric and instead uses colored dots, reminiscent of a ruler. Y / Projects Glenn Martens combines his reconstructive design approach with polo shirts from sportswear company Fila, playing with the position of the collar and seams. Photo: JW Anderson SS22 (left and Casablanca SS22 (right) Back to base If this is all too much for you and you prefer a classic polo shirt, Italian fashion houses like Berluti, Salvatore Ferragamo and Brunello Cucinelli offer simple polo shirts. Photos: Berluti SS22, Brunello Cucinelli SS22 and Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Spring 22 (from left to right) But one thing is clear: the fashionable polo shirt for the spring / summer 2022 season is a must-have. Joseph Brunner, a menswear buyer at British luxury department stores Browns, agrees. He has a little love affair with trendy polo shirts, which are best knitted and a little daring, he told FashionUnited in an interview. [You can find out what else Brunner has in store for the SS22 season here.](https://fashionunited.uk/news/retail/browns-men-s-buyer-most-of-our-next-gen-brands-had-their-best-season-despite-the-pandemic/2021062456207) This article was translated from German.

