China’s promising urban fashion hotspots





The architectural renewal is a facet of this renovation of what is already there, at least on the surface. In the Chengdus Jianshe Road district, for example, the renovated facades of buildings are a short-term improvement that still looks good. A little more in-depth approach means integrating business renewal into the process Beijing's 798 Art District and Dashilan shopping street are typical cases. The West Bund waterfront area in Shanghais Xuhui District is likely to become the standard model of urban renewal in the country. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images Promoted by the Shanghai World Expo in 2010, the Xuhuis waterfront area began its urban renewal efforts by building cultural venues, including the West Bund Artistic Center, the Long Museum, the Yuz Museum, Tank Shanghai, the West The Bund Museum and the West Bund Dome, all of which have transformed buildings once used for heavy industry into cultural monuments. New landmarks continue to rise, with the recently established West Bund Media Port and International AI Tower in the region. In addition, the riverside skyline area has turned into another new luxury district for Shanghai. It's too early to criticize gentrification in China, says Zhang Yunting, co-founder of independent design magazine Demo. If we say that gentrification abroad has flourished in part thanks to the development of their local cultural and creative industries, and the universal recognition of a historical perspective valuing restoration, from both points of view, the gentrification of China has a long way to go. It all depends on what the public thinks about the renovated area, MADs Ma Yansong said at the opening of Jiaxing Station in Zhejiang Province, one of the architects' projects. The judgment as to whether it is of good or bad quality is precisely to look at one's mind, that is, whether everyone can feel its aesthetic not only to use it, but to see if it is. beautiful, like a place you would be willing to stay, he mentioned.

