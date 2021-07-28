Sacai Men’s Collection SS22 / Women’s Pre-Spring 2022 Full Look





After a brief teaser earlier this week, sacai has now fully unveiled its Men’s Spring / Summer 2022 and Women’s Pre-Spring 2022 collection. The double unveiling expresses the theme of bonding which the label explains as a “metaphor for unity. and as a technique to bring together two materials – two ideas that have been at the heart of sacai from the beginning “. For the season, designer Chitose Abe created a study on “sealing two seemingly disparate notions to create a new form”, in a resulting blend that blends characteristics “born from different, sometimes opposing origins”. For its Men’s SS22 and Women’s Pre-Spring 2022 collection, sacai has re-contextualized some of its iconic fabrications, applying a bandana cashmere print, buffalo checks and carpet jacquards applied to waterproof technical nylon. Suits were updated with technical exterior details such as outer pockets for work clothes and taped seams, while long Chesterfield coats became waterproof coat dresses in a blend of satin and ripstop nylon. . The classic tweed cardigan jacket has also been updated with integrated waterproof panels and the Buffalo Check pattern has been explored with three fabrics assembled and graduated into a chiffon base. Finally, the piercings give a striking side to the delicacy of the muslin plaids and the bandana prints have become an appliqué on the muslin. A collaboration with Errolson Hugh’s ACRONYM label stands out for technical details with sacai fabrics and shapes for men and women. In particular a dress silhouette, a first for ACRONYM. “Knowing Chitose, and of course Sacai, for many years, this collaboration is the ideal type of cross-pollination. And as I think you can see from the results, it’s a real mix of the two brands’ philosophies, where the sum is greater than the parts, ”says Hugh. Finally, continuing the “spirit of conviviality” of the season, sacai has prepared a wicker picnic basket with picnic items by the famous Parisian ceramic workshop, Astier de Villatte. Take a look at the men’s sacai SS22 and pre-spring 2022 collection above. For a more contemporary fashion, the latest collection from Guerrilla-Group explores the concept of “KONSTRUKT”.

