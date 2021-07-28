Fashion
Founder of QUP on body positivity and a sustainable wardrobe
QUP, a US-based online fashion styling company, currently brings a global roster of style experts from Portland (US), Manchester (UK), Pastoia (IT) to Delhi NCR (IN ) directly in their users’ rooms. As blockages around the world have resulted in in a permanent shift towards online shopping -virtual fashion education, personalized style services also has developed rapidly in the market. With over 20 years of experience in international education in the executive administrative field for many universities, Founder Marie Quinn took her business acumen and turned to online fashion styling during the pandemic. She has teamed up with her industry-savvy sister, Brandi Quinn, who has a Hollywood style portfolio of working on set for productions such as The Hunger Games to Stranger Things. FashionUnited recently had a video chat with Marie Quinn, about how QUP’s mission is to style your light by encouraging self-esteem, body positivity and, at the same time, helping their clients save costs and can – even to become a more sustainable fashion craftsman.
Global enrichment
Drawn from Quinn’s global travel education experience, she believes that perceptions of the world and of themselves can be enriched through cultural exchange. Her most memorable time to step out of her comfort zone was a trip to Beijing. Being thrown into a totally different reality where the language, habits and people were so different from what she was used to had an everlasting impact. That’s why, even at the very beginning of QUP’s founding, she wanted to bring stylists from all over the world to her users. In this way, members of QUPs can also experience this international exchange of fashion and style from the comfort of their own homes.
Personalized styling sessions
Once a stylist is selected by the user, they will have approximately three virtual sessions with the selected fashion expert. After a detailed questionnaire and spending one-on-one time with the client, the QUP stylist will come up with a plan on how to accomplish the look the client is looking for. Through trial and error, QUP has discovered that for some people, fashion and style are a very personal subject that can reveal insecurities. Therefore, these sessions allow the stylist and the member to get to know each other, build relationships and feel comfortable. Then the fashion consultant will identify and personalize the style tips suitable for each client.
Body positivity and self-esteem
During the uncertainty of the pandemic, Quinn realized that her morale had actually improved when Brandi helped her express herself through fashion. Feeling confident, finding beauty in imperfections, accepting flaws are all lessons many of us have learned as we reflect on looming shutdowns. QUP wants to continue toward this new found strength of self-love and join in fostering the current dialogue on body positivity with its global network of style experts.
Marie Quinn told FashionUnited: We keep our services affordable and offer a new level of trust that anyone can access. One of the key attributes of our service is the emphasis on positive body image and self-confidence. At the end of the day, we want our customers to feel good about themselves, regardless of their clothing.
Sustainable perspective: less is more
QUPs style consultants first walk through each client’s wardrobe, help declutter and organize basic rooms. Less is more is a company motto, and Quinn says their fashion experts can actually help users cut costs and promote a more sustainable outlook on shopping after the first three sessions. QUP’s bespoke services focus on minimizing purchases by using basic items in the customers’ closet. Members will also learn how to choose key accessories and make long-term smart purchases.
Education: how to make thrift stores, reuse fashion
Nonetheless, the importance of education is also part of QUP’s style mission from Quinn’s previous career. How-to guides on saving and reusing basic coins are uploaded to their social networks. In the latest video, Quinn documents a trip to Goodwill and how she bought a pair of black Jessica Simpson-style pumps to never wear tan boots, perfect for spring.
This interview was carried out in collaboration with QUP to promote work in fashion.
Photos: Courtesy of QUP, QUP website
