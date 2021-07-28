Menswear: top stylist Noble Igwe shows how to rock traditional looks in 10 styles





Popular Nigerian fashion expert and blogger Noble Igwe is a fashion and style professional, and it's not hard to see why. The fashionista whose Instagram page boasts of several photos of him in carefully assembled ensembles is constantly serving as inspiration for menswear. The fashionista rocks traditional looks with style. Photo credit: @noble_igwe

When it comes to creating unique and stunning looks, the 42-year-old is successful every time. Her penchant for shorts, scarves, and hats is pretty blatant, as Noble makes sure to wear at least one of these items in most of her looks. While Noble Igwe has a very diverse sense of style, at the heart of it is his love for the African-inspired look. In this article, Legit.ng brings together ten photos of the style lover cradling traditional looks. Check them out below: 1. In this burnt orange outfit paired with a personalized briefcase. 2. He associated the blue caftan with a scarf on the shoulders 3. Noble added a bit of edginess to this look with an elegant printed weekend bag 4. Scarves work like magic on basic fits 5. Sometimes less is more and Noble knows it too well 6. Go out in a white agbada like a real Igbo angle 7. Give us an old school vibe in this two piece ankara outfit 8. Look like real royalty in this white and red combo 9. Asoke, denim, a pair of sneakers and a fedora never looked so good 10. Go back to your roots in this isiagu look As trends come and go, there are some things every woman should have in her wardrobe. These are basic fashion items, the kind that will help you put your outfits together from start to finish. And if you're into powerful looks, style blogger @signedblake has some cool info for you on how to kill this look. In a recent Instagram post, the fashionista shared a video of her cradling four stylish power combinations, which she believes are a must have for every woman.

