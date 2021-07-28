2020 Olympics: Day 6 schedule, what to watch, Tokyo results as US men’s basketball team clinch victory





As the Olympics continued, much of the buildup in the United States was for the country’s two biggest Olympic stars, gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky. But halfway through the first full week of Olympic competition, the two found themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum when it came to their fortunes in Tokyo. Simone Bilès The greatest history of Olympic competition to date is the status of Simone Biles. After stumbling and eventually pulling out of the team final, Biles has now withdrawn from Thursday’s all-around in order to “focus on her sanity.” Biles will be replaced by Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying. In a statement from USA Gymnastics, the team announced that Biles will be assessed daily to determine his status for next week’s individual finals. Biles had qualified for the finals on all four apparatus. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and salute her bravery in putting her well-being first,” the statement from USA Gymnastics read. “Her courage shows, once again, why she is a role model for so many people.” Katie Ledecky Amid the drama surrounding Biles, fellow American Katie Ledecky rushed to claim a resounding victory for the United States in the women’s 1,500 freestyle final. After losing to Australian Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle, Ledecky rebounded in an incredible way to win the sixth gold of her career in a dominant victory, finishing with a time of 15: 37.34 and beating fellow American Erica Sullivan for more than four seconds. With her sixth career gold medal, Ledecky is now tied with Allyson Felix and Amy Van Dyken for the most all-time gold medal by an American. Only Jenny Thompson has more than eight. United States Men’s Basketball Team After seeing their pride hurt in a loss to France, the US men’s basketball team is back on track with a dominant victory over Iran. The United States blew up Iran completely and utterly, winning by a score of 120-66. All 12 US players scored at least four points, with Damian Lillard leading the team with 21 points. The United States shot 55% from the ground and 49% beyond the arc. With their victory over Iran, the United States’ next opponent will be the Czech Republic on Saturday as they seek to advance from the group stage to the round of 16. Tennis The greatest development in men’s tennis was Novak Djokovic who qualified for the quarterfinals in men’s singles. The world’s highest-ranked Serbian player beat Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich 6-3, 6-1 with nine aces, winning his 68th consecutive game and continuing his quest to become the second player to win a “Golden Slam” – the four majors and the Olympics in the same year. The only player to have achieved this feat is Steffi Graf, who did so in 1988. Djokovic may also become the third male player to ever win a career Golden Slam, joining Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic’s path to such accolades will not be easy, as his quarter-final opponent will be Japan’s Kei Nishikori. Here are some Olympic highlights for Day 5 and the schedule of events for Day 6 (all Eastern hours). Day 6 – July 28 Men’s and Women’s 3×3 Basketball Medal Matches – 7.45am

Men’s first round of golf – 6.30 p.m.

Swimming finals – Men’s 100m freestyle, Men’s 800m freestyle, Men’s 200m breaststroke, Women’s 200m butterfly, Women’s 4×200 freestyle relay – 9:30 p.m.

