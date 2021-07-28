Darling State of Mind fashion boutique to open fourth store in Louisville





LOUISVILLE, Ky. When Jen Neutz graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2013, she was unsure of which profession to pursue. Neutz said she often mentioned how she wanted to start her own store. But the Louisvillian native said she didn’t start taking steps to make it a reality until she received encouragement from a family member. “Finally, one day my mom thought, ‘Well, stop saying it, write a business plan and do it,’ Neutz told me. She rose to the challenge: in April 2016, Neutz, then 23, opened Darling state of mind, a fashion and gift shop, at 1321 Herr Lane # 187 in the Westport Village shopping center. Five years and two more stores later (one store is located at 12951 Shelbyville Road # 104 in Middletown and another at 600 Shelbyville Road # 143 in Shelbyville Road Plaza), Neutz is set to open the fourth Darling State of Mind store in 601 S. Hurstbourne Promenade. In previous news about openings and closings:A chain of salads opens a plaza on one of Louisville’s busiest intersections Neutz first came up with the idea for the new store after the family of a childhood friend contacted her about the open space off South Hurstbourne. She said she plans to open the store in mid-September and will hire additional employees. (Neutz noted that she typically had around 20 seasonal employees for the company at any given time, mostly young women in college). Darling State of Mind sells a wide range of women’s clothing, from jeans to rompers, accessories and gifts, such as candles and books. Neutz told me that she and an associate go to the clothing and gift markets four to five times a year to collect inventory. Like last year, when many businesses were rocked by a drop in in-person visitors caused by the coronavirus, Neutz said the company was prepared with a website and around 10,000 subscribers it could reach. on Instagram. But the year has always been difficult, Neutz said, as she had to temporarily lay off workers. “I mean, I was pregnant” during the pandemic, Neutz told me. “Honestly, it was a hot mess, and I’ve never worked harder in my life.” And as in-person shopping started to pick up thanks to the widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, Darling State of Mind faced another challenge: His Instagram was hacked four months ago, Neutz said. Following:Heat indices will be over 100 degrees this week. Here are some ways to stay cool She told me that she had worked “really hard” to gain social media following, and subsequently customers, for the store, and now “we’re trying to rebuild what we’ve lost.” The store now has a new Instagram handle, darlingstateofmindvip, which had around 2,600 subscribers on Tuesday afternoon. As always, thank you very much for your readership, it really means a lot. If you have any news of any business openings or closings that you think I should know about, please don’t hesitate to contact me at webupdates @ courier-journal. And in addition to reading our print editions, be sure to always check out courier-journal.com for up-to-date information on a wide range of topics that will affect you across Derby City. From playgrounds to the event space:What you need to know about 6 park projects in the West End Contact Ben Tobin at [email protected]and502-377-5675 or follow on Twitter @Ben__Tobin.

