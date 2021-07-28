With debut runway show, Fashion Talks aims to showcase local fashion in Cleveland

Aimon Ali first moved to Cleveland from Canada about three years ago and immediately sought out the local fashion scene. While she didn’t find a centralized fashion culture in the city, she did find like-minded people who sought to bring it to the forefront.

Cleveland is no stranger to runway shows, such as Cleveland Fashion Week which ran from 2002 to 2017 and hosted a week of events around local fashion and retail. After meeting other fashion-oriented people in the city, Ali quickly realized that there was potential and a desire for another high fashion event.

“Haute couture for me isn’t really necessarily a brand you wear or how you dress, I think it’s more how you wear yourself and how you want to experience the lifestyle you live”, says Ali, who has helped produce fashion shows for events such as Startup Fashion Week and Men’s Fashion Week in Toronto. “You want it to be uplifted, diverse and inclusive, whether it’s a fashion event or a conference. “

Step into Fashion Talks, an elegant organization with a brilliant Instagram feed that Ali founded in March 2020, with the aim of hosting various high fashion shows and events to boost the fashion community.

Led by Ali, Fashion Talks has a local team of 8 who handle everything a professional catwalk would need, including model management, photography, hair and makeup. “From the second week of February until now, all we have had to plan is this upcoming event. And that’s really how much he’s grown.

Like any large-scale event, a parade takes a village to plan. From decorations to stage production through the management of mannequins, to the detail of wardrobe accessories for mannequins. With all the hard work it takes, Ali’s goal is to get it all right, with a fashion show that represents the fashion scene in Cleveland, while helping to elevate it.

Ali hopes to bring the same level of runway production to Cleveland as cities like New York or Toronto, by hosting events that follow industry guidelines, whether they are designers presenting a number of pieces. or collections presented. according to the different seasons. “I wish that was a thing in Cleveland, because as much as we can have big gatherings, I think there are a lot of industry standards that need to be put in place.”

Nine designers and boutiques will be in the spotlight during this one-night event. Alongside a Canadian designer and Ali’s own online store, Nomia Studio, four up-and-coming local designers will parade this Saturday, July 31 at Madison Venue on Payne Avenue.

The designers, who have each gone through the application process to participate in the show, will present six or ten exclusive looks, featuring different original pieces. Designer Ashely Bohanon of Bohanon & Co. caught Ali’s attention through her work with designs inspired by tailoring and the fact that she offers custom sizes, which matches Ali’s value for the diversity in all its forms on the podium.

“I loved some of her tulle pieces because they brought the drama that I was missing,” says Ali. “I wanted it to be like a mix of different styles. And not just your generic model like, waist, 0.6ft tall. We want it to be size inclusive.

Other local contestants have also wowed Ali, like Jada Taylor, behind Mixd Fashion which creates daring pieces that mix everything from streetwear, athleisure to western inspired elements. Pieces from local brand Liv by Olivia Grandis will feature a more classic collection of French-inspired basics and neutral colors while Victoria Cohen, a former Junior Track Project, will also launch a variety of looks.

“I want something that no one has seen before,” says Ali.

Inspired by the many female-owned boutiques in Cleveland, Ali also chose ready-to-wear pieces from local boutiques Fetch & Co. and Apricot Lane in Crocker Park and even wedding looks from Luxe Redux Bridal. “I know there is a big wedding industry in Cleveland and I wanted to show off some not super traditional dresses on the catwalk, so I thought that would be a really good fit,” she says.

While the show will also feature local models of all sizes and backgrounds, Ali decided to close the show with a “Ladies Of Influence” segment, featuring five notable Cleveland women on the runway, such as the city ​​councilor Jasmin Santana, co-owner of Cocky’s Bagels. Natalie Bata, co-founder of Dancing Wheels Co. Mary Verdi Fletcher et al.

Tickets for the July 31st show sell out fast, costing between $ 60 and $ 150. Kicking off at 6 p.m., the show will begin with models parading with the looks of each designer. Then there will be a performance by local musician Siena and a routine choreographed by local ballerinas.

Local businesses such as Zuzu Chocolates and Cocky’s Bagels will host an after party where attendees and potential buyers will have the chance to mingle, see the creations up close, shop and, overall, keep things going. fashion momentum in Cleveland.

“The purpose of the show was to promote buying from local designers and to understand that there are, yes, shops, but that you can also get designer clothes and original pieces,” says Ali. “And it won’t be fair, “Oh, I’m going to watch a fashion show and then get up and come home. “ We want it to be more.