From dresses and skorts to hijabs, badminton women wear what they love





TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) – Female athletes have fought long and hard for the right to choose what to wear when competing in the Olympics, and the Tokyo Games, with more and more athletes and of fans speak out and take action. Of the more than 30 women who played badminton on Wednesday, including India’s PV Sindhu and Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying, about two-thirds wore shorts, while others wore skorts, dresses and skirts. , and one was wearing a hijab. “I’m lucky we can wear what we want,” said Sindhu, the Rio Olympics women’s singles silver medalist who wore one of her blue dresses when she beat Cheung Ngan Hong Kong Yi 21-9, 21-16. Iranian Soraya Aghaei Hajiagha, accompanied by her coach, wore a dress, leggings and a hijab during her match against China’s He Bing Jiao. Skirts and skorts – loose shorts that look like skirts across the front – were also a popular choice among players like Belgian Lianne Tan and Japanese Nozomi Okuhara. The German women’s gymnastics team wore full suits in qualifying on Sunday, hoping to promote freedom of choice and encourage women to wear what makes them comfortable. Read more But the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined 1,500 euros last week for wearing shorts rather than bikini bottoms and endangering “the ideal presentation of the sport”, according to the European Federation. and the International Handball Federation. The rules state that bikini bottoms should be no more than 10 centimeters in width and have a “cut close to the body and a cut that slants upwards”. About a decade ago, before the London Olympics in 2012, some World Badminton Federation (BWF) officials drew fire because of a similar rule saying that women had to wear skirts to make the sport more “feminine” and “attractive” to fans and sponsors. . However, this rule was removed before the Games. “Looking back we were wrong, but we learned the lessons and so did our manufacturers,” said Nora Perry, two-time world champion and board member of the BWF, whose suppliers include Adidas (ADSGn.DE ) and Yonex (7906.T). “Yonex adopted it because there are a lot of Korean and Chinese girls who don’t want to wear skirts.” Perry, who has more than 75 international titles in individual competition, said when she was playing in the 1980s it was fashionable to wear skirts and dresses with “frills underneath.” “It was good that women’s voices were heard on this,” said British player Kirsty Gilmour. “Personally, I don’t feel comfortable in a skirt, so I like the choice of short shorts, long shorts; Tai Tzu Ying likes her sleeveless tops.” “We are fortunate not to feel any pressure on our appearance.” Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Hugh Lawson Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

