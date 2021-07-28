If animals also wear modest clothing, social media asks after gang rape of goat in Okara – Comment

Social media users are asking Prime Minister Imran Khan a tough question after disturbing news of a goat raped by a group of men surfaced. Was the animal at fault for what it was wearing?

According to the Express Tribune, an FIR was filed against five men for gang rape and murder of a goat in Okara.

The disturbing news has left many angry and concerned that aggressive sexual behavior is quickly becoming a social epidemic that needs to be addressed urgently with education and psychological counseling. Unfortunately, as we all know, such measures are rarely taken in Pakistan as the root of hypersexuality is often linked to one thing only, the dress choice of the victim at the time of the assault.

Many questioned sarcastically whether the goat should also be blamed for its lack of clothing, modest or not.

Activist Shaneira Akram shared the grotesque news of the rape and sarcastically advised “onlooker discretion” over a photo of a goat she posted on Instagram. “These images contain nudity, pornography, and strong sexual content that can apparently arouse some,” she wrote.

“A goat today, and tomorrow?” Akram questioned angrily at the start of a long post that affirmed the need for systems of empathy, education and social protection that help keep women and children safe in society. We need change, she insisted.

Actor Mathira also shared the news of the rape on Instagram and asked mockingly if the animal should also “wear an abaya” to escape the assault.

Many users on Twitter posed their sarcastic questions as to whether the goat had been dressed shamelessly towards Prime Minister Imran since the Prime Minister took over. said previously that women’s clothing creates temptation in men unless they are “robots”.

The bitterness of the people was magnified by the recent gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam, an incident that left many women across the country scared and worried for their safety. PM has been criticized on social media for his continued silence about his murder.

One user shared the news of the incident and asked if “naked animals have an impact on humans too?”

Some users tagged the Prime Minister’s Twitter account and directly asked about the goat’s guilt.

“I want to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan how [the goat] attract those men who clearly weren’t robots, ”another user asked.

“Men are not robots, if the goats keep wandering it will certainly have an impact [on men]one user posted sarcastically.

“Shame on anyone who associates rape with women’s clothing and not with severe mental illness and brutality caused by patriarchy,” one user wrote angrily.

Pakistan is still shocked by the gruesome murder of Mukadam and did not have time to recover before being hit by other cases of aggression. People, especially women, have protested a serious lack of empathy and concern for the safety of women in the country, and have yet to see concrete action from the state.

The recent early release of Shah Hussain, who stabbed Khadija Siddiqi 23 times, has aroused public anger and left many discouraged. Hussain was released after serving only three and a half years of his five-year prison sentence for “technical discounts” granted for good behavior and blood donation.

We hope that our government will open its eyes and that its ministers will do more than tweet about violence against women. The government must recognize that its people are crying out for safety and that something must be done. Tweeting about it isn’t going to help matters.