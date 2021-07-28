Boxer Alycia Baumgardner is ready to face fashion

The Olympics may be in full swing, but Tokyo isn’t the only place where athletic excellence thrives. In Orlando, Florida, super featherweight boxer Alycia Baumgardner is currently preparing for her August 7 rematch against Vanessa Bradford, her first competition since the start of the pandemic. Baumgardner, who turned pro in 2017 and holds a 9-1 record, is a familiar face to sports fans, but lately she’s been making waves in fashion circles as well. Signed to Ford Models in May, Baumgardner has been at the forefront of advertising for Adidas as one of the official representatives of sportswear brands, and is on the verge of crossover success. Still, that doesn’t distract her. Everything I do, I do for the future because I know the future awaits me, she shared on the phone from Florida. I learned that if you work hard you can accomplish anything [and] I have structured my life around this idea.

Like many athletes, Baumgardner struggled with COVID-19 blockages, which shut down many sporting events throughout 2020. During that time, she was also struggling with a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee. , which required surgery, further delaying her progress in training. I’ve been away for a year and a half, so now it’s back to the drawing board, says Baumgardner. [Normally] there are no breaks in boxing. It’s all year round, so the lockdown gave me some time to work on myself. I’m sure everyone experienced a bit of depression and anxiety here and there during this time because we were all so isolated. I had to dig deep at this level because I like going outside, being in the sun, running, or reading outdoors. I had to stay active because it’s an important part of who I am.

Baumgardner’s affinity for sports began early. Track and field runs in the family, her cousin is Buffalo Bills security Micah Hyde and her parents noticed Baumgardner’s innate athletic abilities before she entered elementary school. At the age of five, Baumgardner began wrestling in his hometown of Freemont, Ohio, one of the few girls involved. Being able to compete alongside the boys was a boost to self-confidence. There was no such separation. I knew I could take on the boys and be as good as them, she said. When I was about eight, they asked me if I wanted to try boxing, and I said, of course, why not? Having already asserted her skill in combat sports, she quickly acclimated to boxing. It was a perfect transition, I had been involved in a male dominated sport before, and those experiences shaped who I am as an athlete, she says. I fell in love with the sport and have continued since.

All the while, Baumgardner was also immersing himself in high fashion through magazines, documentaries, and his ever-changing personal style, both sporty and feminine. I was considered a tomboy because I’m that girl who plays boys sports, but I’m a girl at heart, she says. I have always liked to dress, make up, do my nails and show my feminine side. Some people only see Alycia the boxer, or they will see me as a pretty face, but knowing that I can be a beast in the ring and that a beauty on the outside is powerful. There are even practical benefits to staying on top of trends. Boxing is an entertainment business; your image matters, says Baumgardner, citing theater stars like Deontay Wilder as an example. People pay attention to your entrance, and as soon as you exit, your uniform tells a story. Clothing is a way to show who you are; Whether it is a sparkling outfit, rhinestones or sequins, the fashion statement can showcase your talents.

On social networks, Baumgardner illustrates this idea. Her Instagram is filled with snapshots of herself training in leopard-print bike shorts and posing in crop tops and multi-colored leggings that showcase her sculpted physique. Although she is proudly showing off her muscles now, Baumgardner admits that the confidence has taken time. I consider my body to be a work of art; my muscles tell a story, she said. I used to be incredibly embarrassed about them; young girl, I used to ask my parents why I had them because the muscles were [coded] as masculine. I had to move past that state of mind and become comfortable in my own skin. It’s something that I hope to bring to the fashion world, to understand that muscles are feminine and feminine; you can adopt your natural look and highlight it instead of conforming to a mold.