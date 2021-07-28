Fox Den Goods offers vintage items online





OSHKOSH Fox Valley woman turns her love of vintage clothing into a store. Kinni Peters is the owner of Fox Den Goods, a used and vintage store, which she operates from her home. She sells clothes, accessories, kitchenware and home decor online. His articles are available on foxdengoods.com. The store’s products are primarily aimed at women, but Peters also offers clothing for men and children. Her dress styles range from the 1950s to the 2000s. Y2K trendy pieces in addition to 1980s shirts with bold prints are popular right now, Peters said. She publishes her catalog on Instagram, Facebook and TIC Tac for people to follow. IN THE STREET :Muza Sheet Metal moves, Marriott hotel to open in 2022 IN THE STREET :Oshkosh Food Co-op opens Thursday with giveaways and party planned for shoppers Peters said she has been thrifty since she was a child. When she was young, she went to the thrift store and looked for whatever she could. “It was one of the first places I was able to go on my own,” said Peters. She continued to save until adulthood, which gave her the idea to start selling vintage clothes. “I might as well share my love of vintage clothing,” said Peters. She started the business in November 2019 as a hobby, but has grown since January 2020 and was able to sell online during the pandemic. Peters spends time browsing thrift stores and estate sales to find the best pieces to sell. It is also planning a vintage market, called Fifth Ward Vintage, from noon to 5 p.m. on August 14, which will feature 12 vintage retailers at Fifth Ward Brewing Co. The event is free. There’s also one slated for 9/11, Peters said. More information on the vintage market is available at Facebook and InstagramShe also organizes the Illinois Vintage Festival. Thrifting is a greener way to shop, rather than relying on fast fashion brands like Shein or Forever 21, Peters said. Fast fashion brands offer clothes at discounted prices, but the material is of poor quality and usually ends up in a landfill after a few months, she said. In the future, Peters said she hopes to have a studio to shop and help organize custom clothes racks for people when she searches for items. Contact Lydia Slattery at 920-426-6710 or [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @lydiaslattery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthwestern.com/story/money/2021/07/28/oshkosh-clothing-fox-den-goods-offers-vintage-items-online/8045263002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos