Yellow Octopus wants to facilitate fashion recycling with InPost





Fashion recycling: gaining ground (Image: AdobeStock)

A pioneer in sustainable fashion, Group of yellow octopus, has partnered with e-commerce delivery company InPost to create more convenient ways for consumers to donate and recycle clothing. The collaboration aims to encourage and induce more sustainable behavior by offering consumers exclusive discount coupons for each donation made and thus contribute to the creation of a “circular fashion” with old clothes reused, recycled or transformed into new products and preventing them from ending up in landfill. The circular fashion industry is a growing movement to reuse and recycle all materials, eliminating waste and pollution and regenerating the environment. Consumers can save old clothes through Yellow Octopus’s reGAIN application and deposit your donations for free at any InPost locker in the UK, the whole process only taking a few seconds. This makes participation in the program even more convenient, helping to reinforce the environmental benefits of registering for the service by reducing the environmental impact of shipping the clothes. The reGAIN program – which is also part of Stacey Solomon’s latest clothing collection for In the style – allows unwanted clothing to be distributed to charitable associations as well as through a network of innovators in textile recycling, research initiatives, student projects and fashion designers to renew, recycle or recycle into new sustainable products. InPost’s ambition is to green the delivery and returns of circular fashion by managing the process in a more efficient and sustainable way. The trend towards home delivery for online purchases and returns could become unsustainable if it continues to increase. As a result, the fashion industry is facing strong pressure to reduce carbon emissions and waste, especially from a new generation of consumers demanding greater environmental responsibility – this has given additional momentum. to the argument for circularity. Jason Tavaria, CEO of InPost UK, comments: “We are delighted to partner with Yellow Octopus to support their reGAIN program. This collaboration is another vote of confidence for the growing circular fashion economy. Our own research suggests that consumers – especially 18-34 year olds – are increasingly looking for ways to live more sustainably – what we need to do is try to make adopting as convenient as possible. ecological behavior. That’s why we’re excited to play a pivotal role in scaling up this concept by making it very convenient for consumers to participate and completely free to send donations through lockers. With the added bonus of a coupon in return, it’s a win-win for consumers. Jack Ostrowski, Founder of Yellow Octopus Group adds: “We are delighted to partner with InPost to create another amazing channel to donate and recycle unwanted clothing. Now, anyone who wants to send donations to the reGAIN app can also do so through InPost lockers, which means we’ll be able to engage even more people using the app. It is so important for us to make it as easy as possible for people to support reGAIN to drive changes in consumer behavior as we strive to move from a linear model of the fashion industry to a circular one. “. InPost’s own research shows that more than half of people aged 18 to 34 (51%) say they are more concerned about the environmental impact of delivery and returns today than in the past. By partnering with Yellow Octopus, InPost hopes to create greener out-of-home collection and return options for circular fashion, allowing consumers to donate free and enhancing the convenience of participating in reGAIN to help encourage retailers. consumers towards more sustainable behavior. The reGAIN program was recognized by EDIE as the winner of the Sustainability Leaders Award in the Circular Innovation of the Year category and the Yellow Octopus Group also won the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

