Fashion show raises scholarships for women





HARROGATE, Tennessee (WVLT) – The community comes together to help provide scholarships for women who attend Lincoln Memorial University. The Women of Service show is back. It takes place on August 19, 2021 at the Tex Turner Arena. The LMU Women of Service organization raises funds and creates scholarships for students. They also organize pantries on and off campus. Currently their scholarship fund stands at $ 63,000 and to date they have awarded 15 scholarships to women to further their education. Fashion Show President Sheliah Cosby said the event helps this organization successfully fulfill its mission. This is a unique event in our region, it brings together local businesses, graduate student staff and the community to raise funds and support educational jobs for young women. We couldn’t get it in person last year, we did it all by video, but the year before in 2019 we raised just over $ 19,000 and brought together about 400 people from Knoxville. and the entire tri-state region, she said. The event will take place at the Tex Turner Arena on campus and feature clothing from Belk, Factory Connection, AD Campbell, Signatures, KCs Fashions, Kelley Marie Chic Boutique, Lilly Pulitzer, Josies Boutique, Sweet and Sassy Sisters, Chicos and Maurices. WVLT Casey Wheeless will host the event. Before the show, there will be local vendors for you to buy, which starts at noon. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available, you can get them in line. Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvlt.tv/2021/07/28/fashion-show-aims-raise-money-help-women-go-college/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos