Jennifer Garner stuns in lace wedding dress after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go official on Instagram



















July 28, 2021 – 2:58 PM BST



Jenni McKnight Jennifer Garner looked almost unrecognizable in a very bridal lace gown after ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went official on Instagram

Jennifer garner took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable in a lace wedding dress. the Yes day The actress posted a throwback pic in honor of her former ballet teacher on her birthday and rocked a very bridal gown. MORE: Jennifer Lopez slams ‘horrible’ tattoo on Ben Affleck’s back in resurfaced interview In the snap shared on her Instagram Stories, teenage Jennifer looks stunning in her white dress, which featured a high neck, puffed sleeves, ruffled hem and lace overlay. Loading the player … WATCH: Jennifer Garner gets emotional after ‘Bennifer’ confirmation Her photo choice comes after she thanked fans for joining her during a “meaningful” trip in the past year just hours after ex-husband Ben affleck and Jennifer lopez were taken in a warm embrace. Earlier this week, the actress took to Instagram to join yoga and meditation instructor Dr Chelsea Roberts Jackson for a 20-minute meditation session. In the end, Jen clearly got emotional as she came out of her meditation and congratulated everyone for joining them. MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks the silence in her first interview since Ben Affleck’s romance MORE: Jennifer Garner’s $ 14 Million Los Angeles Dream Mansion Near Ben Affleck – Inside Jennifer looked so cute in her wedding dress She said: “I don’t want to disturb anyone’s place of prayer or mediation, but I want to say thank you to everyone who meditated with us last year because there is something to it. to do together, with [Chelsea’s] voice and wisdom, and the life that you bring, and all of these people at once, there is something so meaningful to me, and so thank you. “ The mother-of-three session came just hours after Ben Affleck and Jennifer made their official Instagram romance. the Let’s make some noise The 51-year-old singer was seen snuggling up to 48-year-old Ben in a photo booth at Leah Remini’s birthday party. Ben and Jen snuggled up in their first Instagram pic since rekindling their romance In the snap, Ben wrapped his arm around her shoulder as Jennifer placed her hand on his chest, as Leah joined them, and Ben hugged her. Jen and Ben – also known as Bennifer – are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after J-Lo split from former fiance Alex Rodriguez in April and has been inseparable ever since. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20210728118471/jennifer-garner-stuns-wedding-dress-ben-affleck-jennifer-lopez-instagram-official/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos