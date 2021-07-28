Walmart to host online event for the fashion line





Walmart celebrates expanding its relationship with UOMA by Sharon C. by hosting a live online fashion show that highlights some of the collections’ makeup and skincare options, which the world’s largest retailer will showcase in its stores and on its website. UOMA Founder Sharon Chuter and Global Makeup Artist and Influencer Sir John host a live broadcast on Facebook and Walmart Shop Live Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m. ET, followed by a live fashion show featuring looks from the entire UOMA by Sharon C. collection, including four new products: Primed to Glow Skin Perfecting Illuminating Primer ($ 9.48): Enriched with energizing maca root and vitamin E to boost luminosity, Primed to Glow is a skin illuminating balm.

Lips Dont Lie Matte Lipsticks ($ 7.48): This lipstick is formulated with a combination of emollients for a silky feel and satin finish using a blend of natural vegan waxes to deliver a melting texture that extends like a cream.

Floss Gloss Hi-Shine Lip Gloss ($ 7.48): This balm-like gloss is rich in moisturizing emollients and is formulated with castor oil and sunflower oil as well as lip filling spheres with hyaluronic acid.

One and Done 2-in-1 Brow Styler ($ 8.48): This water-resistant styling duo includes a precision pencil and brow gel. Driven by the pandemic, commercial streaming has exploded in the first half of the year as retailers and brands rush to find a new way to reach and sell to home consumers. Amazon's streaming platform has expanded to host daily shows on fitness, makeup, and cooking, while Walmart has started partnering with TikTok to host live shopping events. Walmart also recently partnered with Adobe on a strategic collaboration to integrate Walmarts Marketplace, e-commerce, and in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce, which provides solutions for merchants and brands.

