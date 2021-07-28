Best Bucket Hat | WJHL

Which bucket hat is the best?

When spending time outdoors, protecting your skin from UV rays is essential. While most people wear sunscreen and put on a pair of sunglasses, it’s not the only protection you should use. A bob protects your head and can even keep you cool.

Thanks to their wide and soft brim, bucket hats protect your face, head and neck. They are known for their durable designs, which makes them a popular choice for sports and outdoor activities. Take our first choice, Columbia Mens Bora Bora Booney, for example. It is ideal for water sports thanks to its quick-drying design.

What to know before buying a bob

Benefits of bucket hats

On the fence about bucket hats? Here are a few benefits you should be aware of when weighing your options among outdoor hats:

Bucket hats are typically worn to protect the head, neck, and face from UV exposure. They are often considered a superior option to visors and baseball caps, given their wide 360-degree brims.

It’s common for bucket hats to have mesh panels or grommets, both of which help better airflow around the head. These details can also speed up drying time.

Bucket hats have a relaxed fit that will not leave wearers with a hat head, as is often the case with beanies, baseball caps, or headbands.

Sizing

Most often, bobs are unisex and are only available in one size. A few manufacturers offer different sizes for men’s and women’s hats. However, the differences in size and fit are not that great in most styles. Children’s bucket hats, on the other hand, are significantly smaller than the adult models.

Edge designs

The brim of the bucket hat is between 2 and 6 inches wide. Many bucket hats have a concentric stitching pattern, which helps with their structured design. Edges without this detail tend to be a bit brittle and tend to sag or roll over on the eyes.

What to look for in a quality bob

Popular materials

Bucket hats are made with a wide variety of materials, with some meeting the wearer’s needs better than others.

Cotton and canvas styles are popular for their soft and comfortable designs. These materials are absorbent, which means they are not ideal for rainy conditions or water sports.

Synthetic materials like polyester, terylene, and nylon are lightweight and flexible. Because they dry quickly, they are often worn during water sports or in wet weather. However, some of these styles have soft edges which can distract wearers.

It is worth noting that you will come across many bucket hats that indicate that their material has an Ultraviolet Protection Factor, or UPF. It simply refers to the ability of materials to block UV rays. Many bucket hats offer a UPF rating of 30 or higher.

Neck flaps

Some bucket hats have neck flaps that extend the protection along the neck to the upper back. Specific bucket hats have removable or adjustable neck flaps, which many wearers find convenient for versatile use. These styles are especially popular for camping, fishing, and hiking.

Ventilation functions

Mesh panels and eyelets are ventilation features, which means they promote air circulation around the head. According to many wearers, these essential little details help keep your head cool, not to mention the fact that they can reduce scalp sweating. Mesh panels and eyelets also contribute to faster drying.

Drawstring

Many bucket hats have drawstrings that secure the hat to the head or neck. Drawcords come in handy in windy conditions or high impact activities. However, some are made with rougher woven materials that can irritate sensitive or sunburned skin.

How much you can expect to spend on bucket hats

Basic bobs from lesser-known brands cost between $ 12 and $ 20. Those made by popular outdoor brands, priced at $ 25 to $ 40, typically have practical and durable designs. Some bucket hats go over the $ 50 mark if they have superior construction or specialized features.

Bucket Hat FAQ

Should I wear a bandana under my bob?

A. It comes down to personal preference. Some people wear bandanas with bucket hats to absorb sweat, or they wet the bandana to keep cool. Other people think that bandanas only make them sweat more.

What does it mean if a bob is water repellent?

A. Water repellent bucket caps will resist splashing and exposure to moisture by allowing water to bead off the surface. However, since they are not waterproof, they can absorb water with prolonged exposure to humidity or humid weather.

What’s the best bob to buy?

Top bob

Columbia Mens Bora Bora Booney

What would you like to know: A customer favorite, this wide-brimmed bucket hat is known for its durability and comfortable design.

What you will love: Breathable mesh vents keep wearers cool. The wider brim provides more protection for the face and neck. Made with sweat-wicking material that has a UPF 50 rating.

What you should consider: The edge tends to fall over the eyes.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon and Dicks Sporting Goods

Top bob for the money

Home Prefer Cap Wide Brim Fishing Hat

What would you like to know: The neck flap and extra wide brim make this bob a popular choice for those looking for extra sun protection.

What you will love: The drawstring has an elastic for quick and easy adjustments. The hat and flap have soft mesh panels to increase airflow Lightweight and suitable for travel, it is also available in multiple colors.

What you should consider: Not waterproof and the neck flap is random.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

To be checked

Tough Hardware Bucket Sun Hat

What would you like to know: A classic cotton blend design, this bob hat is a favorite for everyday wear given its soft construction and flexible design.

What you will love: The eyelets increase the air flow around the head. Retains its shape well, even when stored in luggage or washed. The brim is wide enough to provide decent protection for the ears.

What you should consider: One size fits all and a relatively large size.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

