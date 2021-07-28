Williams Accepts Coordinator Position at Renue Salon, Spa & Fashion Boutique





When Susan Williams recently started her new job at Renue Salon, Spa & Fashion Boutique, she knew one of her goals was to help stylists with whatever they needed. Indeed, as a trade show and retail coordinator, Williams understands that if she supports staff, customers will benefit. I want to make it easier for stylists to schedule appointments and communicate with their clients, said Williams, a longtime resident of Great Bend. Making their life easier translates into personal relationships between Renue and our customers. We want everyone who walks through the door to feel valued and have a positive experience, she continued. When someone first walks in as a stranger, we want them to leave as a friend. Another goal is to improve traditional and social media marketing efforts, Williams noted. We want to make it known that in addition to the salon, we offer many other services such as tanning beds and massages. Considering that Williams has spent much of his professional life in the office, I admit I was a little worried at first. But I quickly realized that my experience was valuable due to the daily administrative work at Renue. I love retail and merchandising and look forward to working with our staff, she added. We share ideas and find creative ways to satisfy our customers while streamlining our processes. The new coordinator is also satisfied with the welcome she received from the staff. I am overwhelmed by the kindness of everyone here, she commented. They allow me to make a smooth transition. The little extra is that my position at the reception allows me to reconnect with people I haven’t seen for a long time. Williams is originally from Pratt and moved to Great Bend when she was 2 years old. She graduated from Stillwater High School, Oklahoma, and completed an Associate’s Degree in Vocal Performance from Northern Oklahoma College. She and her husband have a daughter who lives in Hoisington. Renue, 1419 Main, offers all hair treatments; face creams; lotions; facials; manicures and pedicures; nail polish; Body wraps; hot stone and deep tissue massages; two sunbeds; waxing; infrared sauna; and event hall. The boutique offers clothing for women of all ages.

