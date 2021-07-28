Fashion
11 of the cutest midi dresses to hang at Nordstroms birthday sale
They say good things happen to those who wait. If you have been waiting to buy new clothes, Nordstroms Anniversary Sale Now is the time to strike, especially if you are in the market for some new midi dresses.
From cottagecore-inspired dresses to work-ready wrap dresses, you’ll find a ton of mid-calf midi dresses tucked away in the Nordstroms sales section right now. Take this Charles Henry Split Front Midi T-Shirt Dress, for example. Normally $ 88, it’s currently on sale for $ 51.90, making it a perfect dress for weekends, work days, and vacations.
If you don’t know, Nordstrom holds its Anniversary sale every summer with significant markdowns on its site on everything from loungewear offers and men’s clothes at the top of the range beauty offers and markdowns on plus size clothing.
Nordstroms 2021 anniversary sale Started early for Nordstrom cardholders but is open to the public July 28 through August 8.
To find out more, take a look below at some of the best deals on midi dresses in the Nordstroms Birthday Sale.
This the knit dress includes an elegant back perfect cut for hot summer days and windy summer nights. Get it in sizes 1X to 3X.
Available in two additional colors (black and hunter green), this t-shirt dress provides optimal comfort without sacrificing style. It is available in sizes S to XXL.
This long sleeve dress is designed with a flattering wrap-around design that highlights the curves. It is available in sizes 1X to 5X.
This slip-on summer dress is crafted from a machine washable crepe fabric that’s lightweight and breathable for summer. Buy it in sizes XXS to XXL.
This comfortable floral dress is made from breathable natural fibers and features on-trend details such as a smocked waistband and blouson bodice. Buy it in sizes XXS to XXL.
This ribbed knit bodycon dress features an elegant belted waist that flatters the hips and curves and a low V-neck. Get it in sizes 1X to 5X.
This breathable cotton midi dress features a low-rise belted waistband to add a flattering waist to the relaxed fit. Buy it in sizes XXS to XL.
This long sweater dress with twisted detail in the back features wide ribbed details that fit and flatter at the same time. Buy it in sizes XXS to XXL.
This leopard print bodycon dress features a fun and trendy stand-up collar to take you from late summer to early fall. Get it in sizes 1X to 5X.
This soft and stretchy sweater dress with a warm and breathable turtleneck, this is what your fall wardrobe is missing. Buy it in sizes XXS to XXL.
This vaporous, midi dress with ruffles is the unique piece in your wardrobe that can take you from work, to weekends, to vacations. Buy it in sizes XS to XL.
