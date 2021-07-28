7 dresses to be the best dressed wedding guest





Weddings are back in full force. Just scroll through Instagram or Facebook for 30 seconds to feel like everyone you know is attending a wedding, getting married, or planning their upcoming nuptials. If you are planning to attend a wedding in the next few months, you are probably looking for a fabulous dress to wear during the event. Wedding dress codes can be notoriously delicate, and there’s a fine line to it. Arriving too casually at a black tie affair is a big no-no, but so is showing up in a ball gown at a beach ceremony. Lucky for you, I’ve curated some jaw-dropping dresses for a number of different dress codes and wedding occasions. Take a look to have the perfect ensemble no matter where the wedding is taking place: Long pink dress Cellina Alamour The Label Long pink dress Cellina Alamour The Label | $ 165

Alamour The Label

Ideal for : formal weddings and black tie This breathtaking dress gives new meaning to pretty in pink. With tied shoulders and a candy pink hue, this is a great statement maker. Dress him up with spectacular heels and earrings. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Long wrap dress Hutch Palms Hutch Palms maxi wrap dress | $ 190

Anthropology

Ideal for : a beach wedding or a casual outdoor venue The simple palm leaf design is tropical without going overboard, making this dress a great choice for a beach wedding or a casual outdoor setting. Use your accessories to dress up or dress up the dress depending on the location of the venue (and don’t wear heels if you’re walking on the sand!). Baacal The Colette Dress Baacal The Colette dress | $ 310

Baacal

Ideal for : a romantic place This dress gives me Romeo and Juliet romanticism, which makes it perfectly suited for a beautiful garden reception, a cellar or any other dream location. You can wear the sleeves over or over the shoulder depending on what suits your style. Jules Short Bernadette Dress Jules Bernadette short dress | $ 620

Bernadette

Ideal for : a daytime ceremony This floral print dress from Antwerp label Bernadette is a unique option that brings 60s swing style to it. It will look great with stiletto heels and an embellished headband for a retro-inspired look. Vivian Caroline Constas orange floral-print silk-chiffon asymmetric dress Caroline Constas Vivian orange asymmetric floral-print silk-chiffon dress | $ 995

Caroline Constas

Ideal for : a fall wedding Floral prints are a great option for a wedding outfit, but as fall approaches, pastel hues may not make sense. That’s why I’m obsessed with this Caroline Constas wrap dress that features stylish florals in rich, fall-approved colors like marigold. Babydoll dress Verona Rebecca Minkoff Babydoll dress Verona Rebecca Minkoff | $ 298

Rebecca Minkoff

Ideal for : a city wedding I think slip-on midi dresses are endlessly chic, which is why they are a great choice for an urban wedding venue. A colorful jewel tone adds another level of cool, and this dress style is simple enough that you can play with your accessories or match the energy with minimalist pieces; Either way, you will look amazing! Erdem Narella dress Erdem Narella dress | $ 2,595

Virtue

Ideal for : a formal and traditional wedding No one dresses better than Erdem, and this long sleeve midi dress is perfect for a traditional wedding. This dress is packed with elegant touches like a ruffled collar, semi-sheer sleeves and pleats, all printed in a Victorian-inspired floral print.

