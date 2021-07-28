Olympic men compete in shorts, women in bikinis, but Tokyo Games could change all that





Watching masked athletes compete in empty stadiums, it’s clear this year’s Olympics are unlike any other. But it’s more than COVID-19 precautions, the Tokyo Games also feature the rumbles of a movement among female athletes to regain control of their uniforms and their image on the world stage, say two academics from the North. East. In every country and in every sport, women are pushing back unequal standards for uniforms that they believe sexualize them excessively and distract from their athletic ability. Members of the German women’s gymnastics team opted for unitaries at the ankle on common bikini cut unitards in women’s gymnastics. Just before the Olympics, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fine for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms to compete. Sport by sport, athletes on men’s teams generally compete in looser clothing: gymnasts generally wear loose shirts and pants, and handball players wear shorts and tank tops. You would think that at least here, in a competition between the world’s greatest athletes, we should focus on the functionality of women’s bodies, and yet the conversation is always about what they wear, says Rachel Rodgers, associate professor of applied psychology, who studies socio-cultural influences on body image. For female athletes, the pendulum swings the other way too: Paralympian Olivia Breen recently told an incident in which a competition official noticed that his race record was too short and inappropriate. It’s more than an inflection point, says Dan Lebowitz, executive director of the Center for the study of sport in society to North-east. It is not just a moment, but a movement, and a powerful one. Once you open these conversations, they can’t be forced back into the box, and neither should they. Imposing different standards on what women or girls wear is not new, even at the 2012 Olympics the World Badminton Federation tried (and failed) to force athletes on women’s teams to wear skirts to look feminine and have a beautiful presentation.

What was seen with the sexualization of sports uniforms is just one part of how society monitors women’s bodies and especially what they wear, Rodgers says. The story is the same outside of sports too. All over the United States, judges have struck down discriminatory dress codes in schools and work places. But athletes can be in a unique position to push back and maintain momentum. Athletics is both an incredible common denominator and a tremendous community builder: you can belong to different political beliefs, races, worldviews etc. said. And that common ground, Lebowitz says, offers an opportunity to present viewers and fans with ideas that they might not have supported in another setting. The reason athletics is such a powerful medium for change is that the always real and often intense passion of fans can be harnessed to create a movement towards a bigger goal and a better lasting collective, he says. This collectivism amplifies the voice of athletes, teams and their mission and message, allowing them to be the real conversation starters that empower fans to embrace positive normative change and engage an ever-growing audience of people. potential actors of change. For media inquiries, please contact Shannon Nargi at [email protected] or 617-373-5718.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.northeastern.edu/2021/07/28/olympic-men-compete-in-shorts-women-in-bikinis-but-the-tokyo-games-could-change-all-that/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos