



Photo credit: Jason Nocito It was only a matter of time before the fashion industry realized it, right? A highly televised global event filled with beautiful, healthy people who are not only guaranteed to match the samples you send, but actually, completely, totally ripped off too. This is the perfect place to demonstrate beautiful clothes! Overall, the sportswear that sportspeople wear to play sports are still made by sportswear brands. This makes sense, because they know how to weave all those helio-nano fabrics that wick away perspiration and shave time and bend the air around you. But other non-sporting brands are strengthening themselves. Photo credit: Ben Sherman Kim Kardashian supplies the US team with official underwear. Ben Sherman dressed the British in Moddish Sixties polo shirts and chinos. While the Rowing Blazers created a navy blue double-effect piped blazer for the Salvadoran crew. But that's all merch, basically. As are all the unofficial (rather tenuous) products that are currently on the market. A pair of Olympics cufflinks, mliege ?? But a proper fashion brand has dabbled in actual competition attire, and that's really good. And weird in a good way. Telfar, Telfar Clemmens' eponymous brand, known for its Bushwick Birkin bags, democratic approach to fashion and meteoric rise over the past two years has made kit for the Liberian team. Emmanuel Matadi, a sprinter and one of three Liberian athletes at the games, noted Telfar appears more and more on his Instagram. And when he realized that Clemmens was Liberian-American, an affair made perfect sense. The result is a runway uniform that looks straight out of a NYFW runway. (Clemmens recently told the New York Times that the Liberian team asked him to go crazy, so he did.) Notably, the one-shoulder Telfars signature was transferred to podium-ready lycra, but the brand's business cards can be seen throughout the collection, and its jam-packed with things people will really want to wear away from a major sporting event. The Telfar X Converse Mary-Janes, for example, will be flying off the shelves, I'm sure. The story continues Pieces from the larger collection that includes sweatpants, jackets, and maxi dresses will be released in drops vi as the games progress, which is nifty and potentially prescient. It's clearly a project that means a lot to Clemmens, and it's really cool, but will it serve as the starting gun for an invasion of haute couture in elite sport? Maybe the 2024 games will serve as the last fashion week on the calendar? They will be in Paris after all

