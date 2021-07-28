Fashion
Top Men’s Fashion Finds T-Shirts, Shirts, Jeans, Underwear & More From The Nordstroms 2021 Anniversary Sale
Get out your cards! The eagerly awaited Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially live!
Today (July 28) until August 8, the department store hosts thousands of deals across the site, and the men’s department in particular is packed with some of the best deals to date.
While we have already called the best deals on men’s shoes from sneakers and sandals to dress shoes and boots, there is still so much more to explore.
For this savings event, Nordstrom offers deals on customer favorite and best selling men’s styles that are rarely discounted throughout the year. For example, you can jump on the trend of timeless graphic tees with this Nirvana Live Nation T-shirt it’s on sale for just $ 17.
If you are looking for a new pair of jeans, top sellers from trusted brands like Levi’s, Madewell and Paige are on sale for as low as $ 60. Luxury no-iron shirts are also a steal at the Nordstroms anniversary sale with this bestseller Regular fit dress shirt without ironing, reduced to just $ 25.
There are also tons of offers on Calvin Klein boxer, adidas socks, multipack underwear, tank tops, underwear and more.
Check out the top men’s fashion finds from the 2021 Nordstroms Anniversary Sale below, divided into four categories: t-shirts, jeans, dress shorts, and underwear / socks.
T-shirt offers
Jeans Deals
Deals on dress shirts
Offers on underwear, boxers and socks
Nordstrom Regular Fit Supima Cotton T-Shirts, 4-Pack, $ 24.90 (Original $ 39.50)
Calvin Klein Performance Boxers, Pack of 5, $ 42.90 (original $ 68)
Nordstrom Regular Fit Supima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirts, 4-Pack, $ 24.90 (Original $ 39.50)
Pack of 3 Polo Ralph Lauren cotton boxers, $ 24.90 (Original $ 42.50)
Nordstrom Supima Cotton Boxers, 3 Pack, $ 19.90 (Original $ 34.50)
Calvin Klein Steel Micro Boxers, Pack of 3, $ 39.90 (Original $ 59.50)
Adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Socks, 6 Pack, $ 13.90 (original $ 20)
Nordstrom Supima Cotton Sports Tank Tops, 4-Pack, $ 21.90 (Original $ 34.50)
If you liked this story, Check out the best deals on men’s footwear at Nordstroms Anniversary Sale.
