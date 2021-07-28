Fashion
Are small stores and personalized service the future of fashion?
Whether you are an integrator, a designer or just a label-defying creative, EXPERIENCE is everything. Host Bryan Meszaros explores the story behind the exhibit to understand how a carefully crafted experience fits into the human experience to connect people to a place.
Buyers are increasingly turning to online shopping experiences as in-store experiences become less convenient. The COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated this model, and retailers are struggling to adapt to keep up with the changes.
In this episode of Experience By Design, the host Bryan meszaros speak with Brian landman, Vice-President, Creative Studio at Winston Retail, which leads the way in defining the consumer experience by creating unified commerce across retail, wholesale and online channels. The duo focused on optimizing the sales footprint, intimate in-store experiences and analytics to predict customer behavior and product interests.
With the decrease in physical foot traffic and the increase in online competition, luxury department stores have been blocked and forced to resort to store closures or, in business terms, to “optimize the commercial footprint”. Retailers do this to reduce the size of retail stores, which creates a more intimate experience. An example of this is Burlington Stores which reduces their store footprint to 25,000 square feet but increases the number from 1,000 to 2,000.
“What we’re starting to see are brands looking for smaller, defined spaces where they can be more nimble in the box,” said Landman, who has worked in the fashion and footwear industry for. 20 years, gaining experience in visual merchandising, store design, branding experience and retail and wholesale storytelling.
With smaller, more intimate experiences, brands need to be mindful of what they’re putting in the physical store. An example would be Sephora’s “Studio” prototype store in downtown New York, designed to foster an “intimate” customer experience – a type of relationship that is similar to what one would have with his hairdresser.
