15 best motorcycle boots for men of 2021





Photos courtesy of Retailers Fashion is often inspired by equipment that really performs a function. Think about combat boots and work clothes. They started out as something meant for durability but eventually bled into the realm of street style, where function is valued but not essential. Motorcycle boots in particular dominate this area – they offer stability and protection on the road, but also inspire a whole subset of shoes that don’t require a bike. When looking for your own motorcycle boots, you want to keep safety and durability in mind – a shoe that protects your heels and toes and can withstand any contact with the pavement or jagged parts of your bike. Now is not the time for something precious; the best motorcycle boots are specially designed to be worn on a bike, which means protection against concrete, mud and rough terrain. For cruising and touring motorcycle boots, look for brands like Harley-Davidson, Belstaff, and Aether. For something a little more motorcycleinspired, look at Frye, Doc Martens and Red Wing. Whether you’re looking for something technical or more stylish, we’ve rounded up the best to buy here. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Harley-Davidson Oil Dipstick For a motorcycle boot that bridges the gap between technicality and style, Harley-Davidson is the place to go. The Dipstick boot is perfectly understated but doesn’t skimp on the necessities, like Goodyear stitched construction and durable leather. Thorogood Trooper side zip For the best waterproof motorcycle boots, Thorogood’s Trooper Boots provide all the protection you need to keep you out of the elements. Plus, at a solid 8 inch height, they further protect your leg from unruly rain and puddles. Danner Bull Run For boots that are a little technically lighter, opt for Danner’s work boot style. It sits a bit higher, giving you good ankle support and extra calf protection, and it’s super stable. Harley-Davidson Hagerman harley-davidsonfootwear.com $ 137.95 At some point, the distinction between the subtypes of boots becomes arbitrary. These motorcycle and work boots are durable, secure and comfortable enough for any strenuous activity you might wear them for. Tecovas The Knox A higher boot for riding is just smart. It not only keeps your feet and ankles secure, but also protects you from rain, mud, and any contact with concrete. Allsaints Whitmore Motorcycle Boots Allsaints is one of our favorites in the motorcycle clothing fashion side. These boots are cool, understated, and look as stylish on a bike as they do around it. The brand also offers many stylish leather jackets to match. Frye Conway Harness thefryecompany.com $ 368.00 Frye is known for its high quality and durable leather, which is why it is one of our go-to brands for any type of boot. Especially for a difficult activity like motorcycling, equipment with the right materials is an absolute must. Aether Apparel Motorcycle Boot aetherapparel.com $ 595.00 Aether Apparel is the ultimate in well-made, understated items and its motorcycle boots are no exception. These are made with a Vibram sole, Italian leather, and protective ankle pads, but they look like something you could easily rock with jeans, with no bike in sight. Dr. Martens Winch Steel Toe Industrial Boots Yes, these Doc Martens really are more of a combat boot but like we said the labels are arbitrary. For the best casual motorcycle boots you can get, go for these steel toe boots that ensure your feet stay safe no matter what you do. Belstaff Trialmaster’s Boots While the Belstaff Trialmaster boot came out of the 1950s, it still looks so cool. The side zippers make them easy to put on and the buckles help customize the fit to your foot. In addition, in leather of this quality, you can wear them wherever you want. Alpinestars Twin Motorcycle Boots For your adventure motorcycle boots, look at Alpinestars. Not only are the brand an expert in riding, but they also make functionality transparent. These understated boots feature a gusseted tongue, reinforced toe and heel, and an oil-resistant sole. To start the Vega boots OK, we know we said now isn’t the time to be precious, but these motorcycle-inspired To Boot boots are just too good not to consider. They’ve got that classic buckle and raised heel, but the expertly crafted leather is silky enough to wear with a suit. Red Wing Heritage Iron Ranger 6 inch Boots Much like Danner and Doc Martens, Red Wing boots may not technically be motorcycle boots, but they hit the same brands a lot. For example, they are made with sturdy leather and a heavy duty construction that will last for years of wear and tear. Foresport Motorcycle Boots foresport.net $ 128.27

$ 98.22 Most motorcycle boots are a bit pricey, but for something simpler that won’t cost you too much, these boots are what you need. At under $ 100, they’re ideal for occasional commutes. Merlin Drax Boots Merlin

revzilla.com $ 229.00 Are you looking for a pair of motorcycle boots that do the most? These work boots were specially designed for motorcyclists, which means you can get more for your money. On top of that, they’re waterproof and have reinforced heels, ankles, and tops (well, that sounds good to us). This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

