Buy digital fashion? There’s a new app for that – WWD

Los Angeles-based digital fashion start-up DressX has launched an app to make it easier for customers to try on and purchase 3D digital clothing in its designer market.

The multi-brand retailer also revealed an additional funding round, led by the Artemis Fund, securing $ 2 million to invest in technology, marketing and partnerships. This is the company’s fourth increase.

“The main goal is to turn thousands of users into hundreds of millions,” co-founder Natalia Modenova told WWD.

Launched in August 2020, DressX claims to be the largest digital-only apparel retail platform, with over 1,000 storage units by 100 designers, including Patrick McDowell, Gary James McQueen, the Maker and Paskal, as well as private label DressX pieces such as as sweatshirts and blazers with galactic artwork inspired by SpaceX and NASA.

The new app, available now in its beta version in the App Store, allows buyers to use their camera phones to try out for free in real time. Augmented reality looks like a floral bucket hat with the DressX logo ($ 1) and a couture crinoline dress designed by Clara Daguin embroidered with glass beads and interactive LED constellation lights ($ 110).

As on the website, purchased digital looks can be personalized by DressX engineers to a digital photo within 24 hours. DressX also offers a subscription model.

Co-founders Modenova and Daria Shapovalova came to LA with 15 years of experience running fashion showrooms and events in Europe.

“We see a huge advantage of being in the middle of the tech industry in California,” Shapovalova said, zooming in from a WeWork. “We don’t create any hardware products, but for AR it’s a good hub because Snapchat is based here and so many celebrities are too.”

Since DressX started making a name for itself in March 2020, more 3D designers have joined the platform, although none are named after a Ralph Lauren or a Michael Kors, for example – at least not. Again. “We also spoke with more traditional fashion brands, as we believe all brands will eventually have a new category of screen wear. That’s why we created this app, ”Modenova said, adding that digital fashion will evolve beyond the fantasy and fairy-tale aesthetic that currently dominates.

DressX customers seek both affordability and luxury, the founders said, adding that exclusivity is driving digital fashion buying as well. A unique dress from her NASA-inspired collection sold for $ 3,800, while the same dress in a different color but with unlimited availability sells for $ 35. The clientele is 60/40 women to men, and mostly Millennial.

Certainly, digital-only products are a booming industry, from esports and gaming skins designed by Louis Vuitton, Moschino and more, to recent fashion players in NFT gaming including Gucci, Burberry, Ben Sherman and more. Nick Graham. Marketplaces such as DressX, The Dematerialized and 3DRobe have emerged to cater for customers who want to buy the novelty of portable digital media and the angle of sustainability.

DressX also offers several value-added opportunities for designer partners. For example, the founders worked with Lunya activewear and Buffalo London Shoes on marketing campaigns, creating digital clothing for influencers. “Instead of sending samples to 100 influencers, producing the samples, paying for the delivery, not to mention the carbon footprint, brands provided photos of influencers that we digitally dressed,” Shapovalova explained.

In April, DressX worked with designer Gary James McQueen, nephew of the late Alexander McQueen, to digitally bring their ‘Guiding Light’ runway collection to life and buy in real time at DressX.com and the DressX virtual store in the neighborhood of. Metajuku. from Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

“We don’t want to conquer physical fashion brands, we want to show them how we can help and how to monetize for the digital world,” Shapovalova said, adding that DressX would unveil other partnerships with fashion companies in the future. blockchain.

“We want to make fashion affordable, inclusive and accessible to everyone,” she said, predicting that digital fashion will one day be a billion dollar industry. “You can wear an outfit on Google Meet, in a TikTok video, and in games – we just need to make that connection and DressX is here to find out what future fashion will look like in all kinds of multiverses.”