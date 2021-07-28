Do you like your school dress code?

We asked students at Jewish elementary schools in Atlanta about clothing, logos, personal touches and what they would change. Here’s what they say about life in uniform:

Avraham Tzvi Antopolsky

9 years

Chaya Mushka Primary School

Avraham Antopolsky believes that school uniforms help children focus on their homework.

I think a uniform is a wonderful thing. The uniforms make sure that students don’t have crazy things on their shirts and don’t wear random clothes to school. Some people might think that uniforms are the right thing to wear when we go on a field trip, but that’s not their primary purpose. If you think about it, we don’t do that many field trips, but we do wear our uniforms to identify ourselves every day. The uniforms also make a Hashem kiddush (Jewish students, who make a good impression, honor Gd).

Ilana Tanenbaum

10 years

Torah Day School

I think we should be modest in school, like covering our elbows and knees. I don’t like that my friends and I all look alike and can’t express our own style. I think you should be able to wear whatever you want as long as it’s modest. I can express myself a bit by wearing fun earrings to school, and I’m very happy that girls can wear dress code colored skirts that don’t need to be made of any material. stiff like boys’ pants.

Eli Tanenbaum

12 years

Torah Day School

I think there are pros and cons to everything. A pro about uniform clothing is that it’s easy to put on pretty much the same outfit every day without thinking about it. You don’t have to worry about buying the cool brands and the latest in stuff. The downsides for me are that we have to wear uniform pants which are not very comfortable, and on really hot days I wish I could wear shorts!

Sisters Lauren and Sadie Robinson endorse the special Shabbat dress code.

Lauren robinson

8 years

Davis Academy

I like to wear uniforms. It makes it easy to wake up and get dressed every morning before school. I also love that my friends also wear uniforms and that we can choose the colors we want. We wear white tops and navy blue bottoms for Shabbat. I love that we all wore the same color one day, and that makes it special to celebrate Shabbat together. Most of the time, we choose the color of the top and the color of the skirt or pants that we wear. I generally like the red top and the navy blue skirt. But my friends also choose other colors.

Sadie robinson

5 years

Davis Academy

I don’t like to wear only clothes with a dress code. I wish I could wear fancy dresses every day, but I’m glad there is a uniform dress that I can wear. We wear white on the top and navy on the bottom every Friday. It’s good; it’s fun to match all my friends and my sister too. I almost always wear a dress for my uniform, but my friends love the shirt and skirt or sometimes the pants when it’s cold outside. Or shorts too. My shoes sometimes show my personality. If I had to change something, maybe wear a dress on Friday.

Izzy Steinberg expresses his individuality while respecting the dress code

Izzy Steinberg

11 years old

Atlanta Jewish Academy

A dress code doesn’t bother me. In addition, the limited number of colors and items makes it easy to choose an outfit. On Fridays, I take advantage of wearing specially authorized clothing, JagSwag, and my favorite hoodies. I’m disappointed that when I get a new shirt that I want to show my friends, I can’t wear it to school. I stay with necklaces during school hours. It’s cold.

I believe AJA wants us to wear uniforms so that we feel like a united community. Plus, when we’re less focused on what we’re wearing, we focus more on schoolwork and friendships. Otherwise, people may tend to show more fancy items and make other children feel bad.

I express my style through jewelry, shoes, socks and hairstyles and through pins and key chains on my backpack. I carry my backpack in the halls, like on a podium. No paparazzi, please!

It would be great to wear whatever we want on our birthdays. My dreamy birthday outfit, surprisingly, doesn’t include a collared, khaki-colored shirt. Without wanting to offend you.

Alexis Bank

8 years

The Epstein School

The dress code doesn’t bother me. It’s easier for me because sometimes I have a hard time choosing what to wear. The worst thing about a dress code is that it isn’t rosy. I would change the dress code color and bring back the option of ruffles on some of the shirts. I miss the pretty frills; I mean, if I can’t have a pink, at least it was fun and pretty with ruffles. I can always put fun accessories in my hair. Plus, I can wear fun shoes that are rainbow, pink, sparkle, you know, pretty, and feminine. I also love my pink and glittery backpack.

Micah Bank

11 years old

The Epstein School

The school dress code is not my favorite. The clothes are not comfortable and I have to wear the same thing every day. The best thing about a dress code is being able to choose my kippah and shoes. If I could change the dress code I would have no hem, no belt, comfy shorts / shirt.

I don’t think it’s important to wear our school logo because we don’t go on school trips so it doesn’t matter. I can’t really express my individuality like girls can because I can only choose my shoes and my kippah.

Sisters Alexis and Ryleigh Reese Bank yearn for more pink, while brother Micah wants more comfort.

Ryleigh Reese Bank

5 years

The Epstein School

Can’t wait to wear a uniform so I can match my brother and sister. I want to wear the same color as Alexis. Maybe mom will make some matching hair for us too! I want to wear my bright sneakers, even if Alexis doesn’t, because I think she doesn’t have the same shoes anymore, but I would like her to. I’m going to miss being able to wear all of my pretty dresses to school. I wish the uniforms were very soft pink dresses like the one mom gave me to our friend Eldar. What is a school logo? Can it be pink?