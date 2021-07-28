10 best bucket hats for men this summer 2021

We say there is no better time than the present to enjoy summer fun in the sun. Printed shirts, “short shorts”, colorful sunglasses… anything goes. And how best to top it off? With a bob for a real dose of ’90s fashion nostalgia. Bucket hats today are nothing like the one you wore at summer camp years ago. Think of it as an alternative when you want to change things up from your well-worn baseball cap, but inject some hard-earned fashion sensibility into the equation.

And think of the style movement as another way to be cautious and try something new. Or rather something old. Flashback trends are making a major comeback, and the name of the game is personal expression. Fortunately, the coolest bucket hats offer both eye-catching style and even a little bit of utility.

Related Guides

After all, what are you most likely to do while wearing a bob? Fish, swim or, better yet, sip a cool drink while soaking up the sun, of course. If you want a hat that is well suited for all your casual summer activities, the bob is the one for you now.

These are our favorites for shopping and wearing in style throughout the season.

Maybe that’s because Ralph Lauren is teaming the USA back to the Olympics, but we’re all on the classic navy bob, with a touch of red, from the longtime American designer. It’s everything you want in a bucket, from soft twill fabric to the mix of retro and current style.

This fun-filled bob hat has many perks, from a retro tie-dye print to buying it giving back to the great outdoors. A percentage of each purchase is donated to the National Geographic Society, which funds outdoor research and education around the world. Plus, it acts as a handy barrier against the sun on day hikes or by the pool.

Made from 100% sustainable organic cotton, that’s not all this bob has to offer. The logo is instantly recognizable in its own right, a nice nod to the retro style that stands out elegantly in one of the 30 color and pattern options. Go ahead, take more than one.

Finding great looking men’s clothing made in the USA requires a little more legwork, but it’s well worth it when you consider the results. Take this corduroy bob, made in New York City from a cool cotton corduroy. We also love the teal color for a summery style reminiscent of ocean breezes.

It’s the edge and minimal black color that makes this a bob most likely to be seen on the runways alongside equally minimal menswear. This shouldn’t scare you, as the price is more than nice, and the functionality you get from a wider rim is a nice bonus as well.

Remember what we said about bucket hats with must-have features too? The Orlebar Brown option is as practical and useful as it gets if you want to lightly protect your face from the sun (the cotton hat has ventilation points for breathability).

MJ himself would surely approve this logo bob that comes in a range of versatile colors. The iconic ‘Jumpman’ logo is sporty and instantly recognizable, and the use of washed twill makes it a comfortable option for your noggin.

Carhartt WIP is the high fashion arm of Carhartt, and it’s always a reliable choice if you want durable, performance workwear with a trendy twist. This script bob is both classic and streetwear inspired, making it a top of the line on hot summer days.

For those who value their time on and off the trails, Filson has the bob for you. It’s a style the Pacific Northwest heritage retailer has been making for years, and there’s no doubt you’ll have your own fabric wrap hat for plenty of seasonal adventures.

Gramicci perfectly combines form and function with a two-in-one bob in water-repellent fabric. It’s perfect to wear for a day on the water or when you want extra coverage in the rain showers.

Editor’s recommendations

























