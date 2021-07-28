Extraordinary journeys: Hawaiian designers partner with luxury fashion brand Valentino





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Three native Hawaiian designers are teaming up with luxury fashion brand Valentino to create a special textile pattern that will be incorporated into REDValentino’s ready-to-wear collection. The collection, designed by Khaulani Nielson, Manaola Yap and Kini Zamora, will debut at the Chelsea in Bloom festival in London in September and the designs are expected to be sold in REDValentino’s Ala Moana boutique as well as online. It’s exciting to see our culture and art showcased alongside some of the world’s most respected and famous fashion designers, Zamora said. The opportunity to showcase our work at the Chelsea in Bloom Festival raises the profile of native Hawaiian designers as well as the growing fashion industry in Hawaii. Hopefully this will open more doors for us internationally and inspire other young knaka to pursue their dreams. The Chelsea in Bloom Festival features a renowned flower art competition, which features some of the most influential international fashion brands. With the theme of extraordinary journeys, this year’s festival is scheduled for September 20-25. It was a truly extraordinary journey towards appreciation and knowledge. Collaborating with native Hawaiian designers was not only a way to foster creativity, but also a way to raise awareness of a fascinating and intriguing culture; give the right recognition, the right voice and the right sense for a mutually beneficial exchange. Cross cultures, meet halfway to create a superb collaboration. This capsule collection is a dialogue made of common respect, a new language made of traditional and contemporary that can certainly be positive and enrich our souls, said Alessio Vannetti, Chief Brand Officer of Maison Valentino. Paid summer internship for future designers and storytellers in Hawaii

The collaboration between REDValentino and the native Hawaiian community stems from a controversy with the Italian fashion company’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection. In late February, the fashion brand posted images of one of its new designs featuring a famous native Hawaiian ulu (breadfruit) quilt pattern on its social media, without acknowledging its origins. The Instagram post received hundreds of comments accusing REDValentino of cultural appropriation. In response, REDValentino reached out to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) to engage in dialogue with the indigenous Hawaiian community. REDValentino also removed the ulu design from its online store, but left the Instagram post in what it calls “the spirit of transparency and accountability.” The involvement in this project is in part due to REDValentino’s goodwill in making things pono (fair) with the cultural community, Yap said. It’s important for us not only to take control of our own narratives as Native Hawaiians, but also to maintain the spirit of aloha when people want to make things right. Our ability to move forward as a person also lies in our ability to have those conversations and be part of the solution. We are thrilled and honored to join two other talented designers for the opportunity to share Hawaii’s cultural arts on a global scale.

